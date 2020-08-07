Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and Brandon Contreras Perform 'You're Nothing Without Me' From CITY OF ANGELS
Quentin Garzón and Brandon Contreras recently performed a cover of "You're Nothing Without Me" from City of Angels.
The song features music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by David Zippel.
Check out the performance below!
Band:
Jeremy Goodman - Keyboard I, II
Peter Douskalis - Guitar
Justin Vance - Flute
Anthony Kalanick - Clarinet, Alto Saxophone
Felipe Rondon - Clarinet, Tenor Saxophone, Alto Saxophone
Richard Philbin - Bass Clarinet, Baritone Saxophone
Kate Amrine - Trumpet I, II, III
Julie Dombroski - Tenor & Bass Trombone
Lydia Hull - Violin I, II
Brianne Lugo - Viola
Katie Chambers - Cello
Magdalena Kress - Contrabass
Brad Bailey - Drums
David Stevens - Percussion
