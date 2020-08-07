Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and Brandon Contreras Perform 'You're Nothing Without Me' From CITY OF ANGELS

The song features music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by David Zippel.

Aug. 7, 2020  

Quentin Garzón and Brandon Contreras recently performed a cover of "You're Nothing Without Me" from City of Angels.

Check out the performance below!

Band:
Jeremy Goodman - Keyboard I, II
Peter Douskalis - Guitar
Justin Vance - Flute
Anthony Kalanick - Clarinet, Alto Saxophone
Felipe Rondon - Clarinet, Tenor Saxophone, Alto Saxophone
Richard Philbin - Bass Clarinet, Baritone Saxophone
Kate Amrine - Trumpet I, II, III
Julie Dombroski - Tenor & Bass Trombone
Lydia Hull - Violin I, II
Brianne Lugo - Viola
Katie Chambers - Cello
Magdalena Kress - Contrabass
Brad Bailey - Drums
David Stevens - Percussion

