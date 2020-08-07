VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and Brandon Contreras Perform 'You're Nothing Without Me' From CITY OF ANGELS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The song features music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by David Zippel.

Quentin Garzón and Brandon Contreras recently performed a cover of "You're Nothing Without Me" from City of Angels.

Check out the performance below!

Band:

Jeremy Goodman - Keyboard I, II

Peter Douskalis - Guitar

Justin Vance - Flute

Anthony Kalanick - Clarinet, Alto Saxophone

Felipe Rondon - Clarinet, Tenor Saxophone, Alto Saxophone

Richard Philbin - Bass Clarinet, Baritone Saxophone

Kate Amrine - Trumpet I, II, III

Julie Dombroski - Tenor & Bass Trombone

Lydia Hull - Violin I, II

Brianne Lugo - Viola

Katie Chambers - Cello

Magdalena Kress - Contrabass

Brad Bailey - Drums

David Stevens - Percussion

