VIDEO: Paige Turner Joins Today's Episode of TAWKIN' WITH THE ROSES

Tawkin' With the Roses, the weekly talk show hosted by veteran actress Bonnie Rose and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller (aka "Mama Rose"), today welcomed New York City's tawdry blonde bombshell "Showbiz Spitfire" Paige Turner.

Tawkin' with the Roses was created by Rose and Miller, two Queens from Queens, to inspire, uplift and entertain audiences featuring today's most fabulous guests in the entertainment industry.

Paige Turner is the love child of Pee Wee Herman and Barbie. Paige holds the record of the longest running drag show in NYC-Slurp Sundays, which ended a year ago during Therapy's shut down and has since resumed online. Paige is recently the Brand Ambassador/Creative Director for the Pilgrim House in Provincetown, where she will be in residency all summer with her new all live sung show JOYRIDE. She has been a regular queen on "Watch What Happens Live" over 10 times on Bravo and was also a cast member of the reality series SHADE QUEENS OF NYC on the Fusion Network. She was the creator host and producer of NYC's live drag reality competition "SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DRAG," which ran for 8 years and produced over 100 queens Get ready for mayhem and foolishness with everyone's favorite girl!