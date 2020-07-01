VIDEO: Michael Mott & Friends Returns Tonight at 6pm With Jenna Ushkowitz and Darnell Abraham

Michael Mott & Friends Live at Home continues tonight with Jenna Ushkowitz & Darnell Abraham.

The stream begins at 6pm EST.

JENNA USHKOWITZ is a Korean-born American Tony Award-winning producer, actress, singer and podcast host. She is known for her performances in Broadway musicals such as The King and I and Waitress; and in the role of Tina Cohen-Chang on the Fox comedy-drama series Glee. Jenna appeared on Michael Mott's second studio album Abandoned Heart, as the lead vocalist on "Minefield of Love."

DARNELL ABRAHAM's professional performance background spans musical theater, soul music, R&B, and opera. As a result, he has been recognized by audiences and critics alike for his versatility in the theater and on the concert stage. He is currently George Washington in HAMILTON on the And Peggy Tour.

Darnell is a recipient of the Berkshire Theatre Critics Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical and an Independent Reviewers of New England (IRNE) nomination for Best Actor. Other honorable nominations include BroadwayWorld Regional Awards for Person to Watch, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor in a Musical.

Select credits include: The Color Purple revival 1st National Broadway Tour (Adam and u/s Mister), Ragtime (Coalhouse), Next to Normal (Dr. Fine/Dr. Madden), and I Dream (MLK Jr.). In addition to his theatrical engagements, Darnell is a featured solo artist on Bandai Namco's Tekken 7, which has sold over 5 million copies worldwide since its release. Moreover, he has collaborated with Grammy© and Emmy award-winning artists in the studio and on the concert stage.

