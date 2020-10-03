VIDEO: Andrea Bell Wolff Tributes New York City and Creatives With 'Too Much Time On My Hands'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Wolff is now known for her cabaret concerts which feature smart selections of Pop, Broadway and Great American Songbook.

Andrea Bell Wolff, an actress and singer whose career has spanned Broadway, Las Vegas, variety television and international concert appearances, has made a contemporary video in tribute to all creatives who are eager to get back to doing what they love.

As she has also been itching to work, she decided, with her director, Dan Ruth, to choose a song from her repertoire that really represents her state of mind right now, and that of many in the NYC creative community, and have some fun with it.

They filmed this in 3 days, and Ruth edited it to her recorded track of "Too Much Time On My Hands."

Originally recorded by Styx, this arrangement is by Jude Obermüller.

Check out the video below!

