Tyler Houchins to Reprise DOWN A YELLOW BRICK ROAD at Don't Tell Mama NYC in December

Nov. 12, 2022  

Philadelphia cabaret performer Tyler Houchins has announced a reprise of his NYC debut solo performance, Down A Yellow Brick Road, celebrating the legendary actress and vocalist Judy Garland in her centennial year, Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 7:00 p.m at Don't Tell Mama NYC.

The show takes audiences over the rainbow with a selection of greatest hits from Garland's catalogue in a retrospective of the star's life. Audiences will hear favorites like "The Trolley Song," "Zing Went the Strings of My Heart" and "For Me and My Gal," in this performance featuring Houchins and music director Mark Hartman.

"So much of her better-known material is classic Americana," said Houchins. "There's something very American and nostalgic about her catalogue. It's good, classic material that, the more it ages, the better it gets. And it's universal-looking at 'Over the Rainbow,' we all have wants and desires that seem unachievable ... and we've all had that thought: 'what is that next step?' 'What is that next hurdle I have to get over to find what I'm striving for-to bring me happiness?'"

Garland became an influential figure in the LGBTQ+ community and is widely regarded as a gay icon, owing in part to her star role in The Wizard of Oz. For many, Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz mirrored the struggles that those in the LGBTQ+ community face. Some have also identified parallels of Dorothy accepting those who are different and creating a chosen family of her friends in Oz. The term "Friend of Dorothy" became a popular self-identifier, particularly for gay men. Garland's performance of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" contributed to the rainbow's status as a gay symbol, later becoming the basis of the LGBTQ+ flag.

"There is something about the way that she sang that felt like she was crying ... it was very open and raw. Growing up, as a young gay kid in the south-not really knowing how I should feel, hearing someone sing their emotions so unabashedly gave me an outlet. That's only grown since I've gotten older. Now I can appreciate the artistry that went into what she was doing," Houchins said. "She was so present and so vulnerable in her singing and performing. For that time, she was the only one doing that. That's what draws me to her."

Tyler Houchins performs Down a Yellow Brick Road Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Don't Tell Mama NYC-located at 343 W 46th St New York, NY 10036. Tickets are $20 at the door (cash only, $15 for MAC members), with a $20 two-drink minimum. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

More details available at: https://www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows/7139-tyler-houchins-down-a-yellow-brick-road-the-music-of-judy-garland-12-29-22

About Tyler Houchins

Tyler Houchins is a Philadelphia-based cabaret singer and actor. Originally from Prince George, VA, Tyler studied Musical Theatre at The University of the Arts. As an active member of Philadelphia's theatre community, Tyler has been seen on the stages of the Walnut Street Theatre, Arden Theatre Company, and REV Theatre Company.

Tyler's first and forever love is music. He believes the power of the combination of melody and lyric holds the key to human connection at its finest. With this in mind, Tyler continues to pursue his passion for music and storytelling through the art of cabaret, having performed several successful acts in and around the Philadelphia area. Hailed as a, "musical love letter to one of the greats in American Musical Theatre", Tyler's cabaret act, Down a Yellow Brick Road: The Music of Judy Garland, has enjoyed two sold-out Philadelphia engagements and a regional tour; the show was produced at New York's legendary cabaret, Don't Tell Mama, in September 2022. Additionally, Tyler is a cabaret fellow with the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center.

Tyler was recently a guest on Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Party, based at the Crazy Coqs at Zédel's in London, as well as in The Line Up with Susie Mosher at New York City's Birdland Theatre.

About Don't Tell Mama NYC

Established in 1982, Don't Tell Mama is celebrating over 40 years as a world-famous entertainment destination. Located on renowned Restaurant Row in the heart of New York's theater district, Don't Tell Mama is one-of-a-kind - a veritable nightlife mall with four individual spaces: a piano bar, a restaurant and 2 separate cabaret showrooms: a cineplex of cabaret!

Countless luminaries have come through our doors such as Liza Minnelli, Paul Newman, Joan Rivers, Bette Midler, Rosie O'Donnell, Chita Rivera, Kathy Griffin, Audra MacDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Mario Cantone, & Cuba Gooding Jr., to name but a few!


