Two New Burlesque Specials to Stream for Valentine's Day

Join the cast of Burlesque-A-Pades Live from the Living Room, and The Atomic Bombshells!

Feb. 8, 2021  

Stay in and snuggle, gear up to giggle, make a naughty night of it with two brand new Valentine's Day Specials on burlesquegalaxy.com! BURLESQUE-A-PADES! and THE ATOMIC BOMBSHELLS J'ADORE! promise lots of good (not-so) clean fun!

BURLESQUE-A-PADES: Live From the Living Room!!

Join the cast of Burlesque-A-Pades Live from the Living Room! In honor of what would have been our 15th year at the world famous Birchmere in Alexandria, VA. We are bringing our annual Valentine's Day Spectacular to you! Slip on something silky, peel open that box of chocolates, sit back and sip on some bubbly. It's time to relax as we bring the love and laughs to you with an all-new show featuring cast favorites live from their living rooms! We are serving up live music, comedy, burlesque, boylesque and a whole lot more this Valentine's Day Season!

Featuring Angie Pontani, Brian Newman, Murray Hill, Mr Gorgeous, The Maine Attraction, Gal Friday, Tequila Honeybee, Frank, Plus A Special Guest Appearance by Sistilia & More

FOR TICKETS, CLICK HERE: https://burlesquegalaxy.com/burlesque-a-pades-live-from-the-living-room/

THE ATOMIC BOMBSHELLS J'ADORE!!

Now celebrating its 13th Anniversary Season, "Seattle's most dazzling Burlesque troupe" The Atomic Bombshells, deliver a gorgeous and glittering VALENTINE directly to your living room! Their seasonal smash spectacular J'ADORE!... goes VIRTUAL for the very first time, streaming ON DEMAND THIS February!

Featuring a cavalcade of award-winning stars, this burlesque, drag, and dance spectacular is the perfect way to celebrate romance in the comfort of your home with a heaping dose of campy glamour and cheeky dazzle!

Pour some bubbly with your stay-at-home "bubble", or be your OWN damn Valentine, and let The Atomic Bombshells shower you with glittery gorgeous LOVE!

Starring: Kitten N' Lou, Indigo Blue, INGA, Cherdonna Shinatra, spICE!, J Von Stratton, Ruby Mimosa, Tova de Luna, Markeith Wiley, The Purple Lemonade, and Woody Shticks!

FOR TICKETS, CLICK HERE: https://burlesquegalaxy.com/the-atomic-bombshells-jadore/


