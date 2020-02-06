Trudy Carmichael Returns To The Majestic Rep For One Night Only

Everyone's favorite FABULOUS Las Vegas lounge singer, Trudy Carmichael vows to wow 'Sin City' audiences once again in her dazzling One Night Only Residency at The Majestic Repertory Theater in the Downtown Las Vegas Arts District on February 22, 2020 at 10:00pm.

Join Trudy and her band as she takes YOUR suggestion of a made-up One-Woman Show title plus a few personal opbjects and creates an entirely original, musically improvised ONE NIGHT ONLY One-Woman Show ON THE SPOT! Musical Direction by Faustino F. Solis III on the keys.

Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show has been performed in at comedy and Cabaret venues,The Duplex, Sid Gold's and The Kraine in NYC and is an official selection of SOLOCOM, (People's Improv Theater, NYC,) Providence Improv Festival, Third Coast Improv Festival (Nashville, TN), Alaska Improv Festival, Impro Amsterdam, Downtown Las Vegas Improv Festival, LIT Fest (DC), We The People Improv Festival (Philadelphia) The 20th Annual Del Close Marathon (UCB NY), The New York International Fringe Festival, Baltimore Improv Festival, Steel City Improv Festival (Pittsburgh), Impro En Seine (Paris), Out of Bounds Comedy Festival (Austin, TX) and Chicago Musical Improv Festival (iO Chicago). Follow Trudy's journey to The Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August on instagram @trusongstress.

Trudy Carmichael Presents" The Improvised One-Woman Show! on Saturday, February 22nd at 10:00pm at The Majestic Repertory Theater (1217 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104).

Doors open at 9:30 pm and tickets can be purchased for $15 online and $20 at the door. Running time: 50 minutes.





