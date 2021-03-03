Triple Threat Academy Presents Leah Rondon Cabaret Benefit

Triple Threat Academy is presenting a virtual cabaret, featuring young performers from across the globe, on Saturday, March 6, at 6 pm EST, via livestream on Triple Threat's Facebook and Youtube pages.

In the tradition of the annual Leah Rondon Birthday Bash at Kolbe Cathedral High School, the virtual cabaret celebrates Leah's life and benefits the Leah Rondon Memorial Scholarship at the Bridgeport private school. Triple Threat founder and Golden Globe-nominated actress Cynthia Gibb will host along with Colleen Rondon, Leah's mom and teacher at Westport's Bedford Middle School.

Performers, most of whom train at Westport/Hollywood-based Triple Threat Academy, include newcomers to the arts as well as professional child actors. Makayla Joy Connolly of Broadway's Harry Potter and Shiloh Verrico and Westporter Jamie Mann, of Netflix's upcoming family music-themed show Country Comfort, share their talents. Rondon's son Sam joins on sax, Cooper Sadler tears it up in a deserted Levitt Pavilion, and Sophie Walther sings her heart out all the way from the U.K. (Sophie and students across the U.S. have had the chance to study with Cynthia Gibb and Triple Threat Academy, thanks to virtual classes. Visit triplethreat.us to learn more.) The kids are thrilled to have the opportunity to perform during this pandemic dry spell and support a great cause.

Leah Marie Rondon, age 6 of Ansonia, CT, sadly passed away on August 20, 2015. She was active in soccer, basketball, and softball leagues and was the Ansonia Boys and Girls Club "2015 Girl of the Year." Leah has two older brothers and her father Henry was part of the Kolbe Cathedral High School staff and administration for over 20 years. The Leah Rondon Memorial Scholarship was created in Leah's memory, providing a scholarship means for two female KCHS student athletes and also awards a college scholarship to a graduating female athlete each year to receive assistance applying to colleges.

The benefit will rely on voluntary donations from viewers and supporters: LEAH RONDON FUND DONATION LINK