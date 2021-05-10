Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Travis Moser Will Perform Just One Look: The Songs Of Linda Ronstadt at The Green Room 42

The concert takes place live and in person on Saturday, June 12 at 7pm.

May. 10, 2021  

Cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser returns to The Green Room 42 with Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt live and in person on Saturday, June 12 at 7pm.

Travis pays homage to the legendary Ms. Ronstadt with very special guests Bistro Award winner Jack Bartholet, Obie Award-winner Elijah Caldwell (Pulitzer Prize winner A Strange Loop), and 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award nominee Lillian Andrea De Leon, all mainstays of the NYC cabaret and/or theater scene. Musical director Drew Wutke (Bway's Kinky Boots, Amazing Grace and Live From Lincoln Center), along with a full band, reimagines an eclectic collection of award-winning, quintessential anthems that are sure to inspire your inner Linda. Even though it's a 7pm show, cancel any plans you have the next morning!

Songs include "Just One Look," "Blue Bayou," "I Don't Know Much," "When Will I be Loved," "Desperado" and many others!

Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt will be presented on June 12, 2021 at 7pm at Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street) inside YOTEL. All tickets are $29 with a $10 food or drink minimum. Purchase HERE or call 646.449.7792.

Contact Travis Moser at travis@travismoser.com or 917-304-5450 for more information.

Download Travis's music via iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and everywhere music is sold or streamed.

Visit www.TravisMoser.com for more information.


