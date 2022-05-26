Trans Voices Cabaret Announces Pride Show

Trans Voices Cabaret, NYC's premier cabaret featuring transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming seasoned performers and rising stars in the musical theater community, returns to The Duplex for their annual Pride Show on Saturday, June 18th at 9:30pm. Trans Voices Cabaret has been performing regularly since its inception in 2017, and also has chapters in Chicago, Los Angeles, and London, England.

Returning cast member Haley St. James (they/them) will be joined by TVC newcomers Delfin Cano (they/them), Esther Fallick (she/her), Dillon Heap (they/them), Mel Melendez (they/them), Mari Moriarty (she/her), and Garnet WIlliams (she/they.) TVC creator Donnie Cianciotto (he/they) will direct and emcee the evening.

"We hope you can join us for an evening that not only celebrates but also lifts up of the voices of transgender and nonbinary people," says Cianciotto. "At a time when so much legislation is being passed across the country to strip rights and safety away from trans people, especially trans youth, it's very important to come together and celebrate our joy and our power."

Tickets are $20 online, and $25 at the door. The Duplex is 21 and over, and there is a 2 drink minimum per guest. This show is expected to sell out, so it is recommended to purchase tickets in advance! To purchase tickets, please visit www.purplepass/com/tvc0326.

For more information on Trans Voices Cabaret, please visit a??www.transvoicescabaret.com or @transvoicescabaret on Instagram, or email transvoicescabaret@gmail.com.