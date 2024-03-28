Tony Nominee Gavin Lee to Make 54 Below Solo Debut in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will welcome Broadway and West End star Gavin Lee on June 14 & 15 at 7pm.

Tickets will go on sale to Patrons on Fri, March 29 at 12pm, Supporter+ and Club 54 on Mon, April 1 at 12pm, Supporters Tues, April 2 at 12pm, Friends on Wed, April 3 at 12pm, and the general public on Thur, April 4 at 12pm. Learn more about accessing presales here.

Two-time Tony Award nominee and two-time Drama Desk winner Gavin Lee is bringing his solo show Steppin' Out With Fred Astaire to 54 Below. Having played two Fred Astaire roles during his award-winning West End and Broadway career, Gavin, with a little help from Gershwin, Berlin, Porter -and a pair of tap shoes, will fill this evening with the songs and stories that made Fred an icon of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Gavin has just returned from the UK where he was performing in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends with Bernadette Peters. Previous to this he played Lumière in Disney's Beauty and the Beast at the London Palladium. He originated the role of Squidward in The SpongeBob Musical on Broadway (Drama Desk Award and Tony Award nomination). Two of his favorite roles have been Thénardier in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables and the title character in How The Grinch Stole Christmas at Madison Square Garden. He originated the role of Bert in the West End and Broadway productions of Mary Poppins (Drama Desk and Theatre World Awards, Olivier, and Tony Award nominations).

Gavin has loved getting to play two roles on stage that were originally created for Fred Astaire, on film - the World Premieres of Holiday Inn and Top Hat. TV credits include “Law and Order: SUV,” “The Good Wife,” “Little America,'' and “White Collar.” Select US/UK theater credits include The 39 Steps, Showboat, Crazy For You, Peggy Sue Got Married, Me and My Girl, Over My Shoulder, Oklahoma!, Contact, and Singin' In The Rain. Gavin has performed his solo concerts in New York, Chicago, and London.

Gavin Lee: Steppin' Out With Fred Astaire plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 14 & 15 at 7pm. Cover charges are $62 (includes $7 in fees). Premiums are $106 (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/GavinLee. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.