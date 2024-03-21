Tony Danza To Return To 54 Below This May and June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will welcome back star of stage and screen Tony Danza on May 28, 29, 31 & June 1 at 7pm.

Tickets will go on sale to Patrons on Fri, March 22 at 12pm, Supporter+ and Club 54 on Mon, March 25 at 12pm, Supporters Tues, March 26 at 12pm, Friends on Wed, March 27 at 12pm, and the general public on Thur, March 28 at 12pm. Learn more about accessing presales here.

Tony Danza and his four-piece band return to 54 Below with his hit live show, Standards & Stories!

Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Danza performs a selection of his favorite songs while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.

Danza has been one of the world's most beloved and iconic entertainers for over 40 years. Perhaps best known for his starring roles on two of television's most cherished and long-running series, “Taxi” and “Who's The Boss,” Tony has also starred in hit films such as Angels In The Outfield, She's Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon. Well established as a song and dance man, Tony has also starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and most recently received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy Honeymoon In Vegas, with The New York Times calling his performance “sly genius,” and a “career high.” He received an Emmy nomination for his guest spot on “The Practice,” and has recently made special appearances on hit shows like “Blue Bloods,” “Broad City,” and “And Just Like That.” He most recently starred in the animated feature Rumble for Paramount, the Hulu original film Darby & the Dead, the Netflix series “The Good Cop,” “There's Johnny” on Hulu, and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” on Starz.

Tony Danza: Standards & Stories plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 28, 29, 31 & June 1 at 7pm. Cover charges are $95 (includes $10 in fees). Premiums are $155.50 (includes $15.50 in fees) – $161 (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/TonyDanza. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.