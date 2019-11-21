Tom Wopat Returns to the Beach Cafe For One Night Only Christmas Concert

Tom Wopat will return to The Beach Café (1326 Second Avenue) on Monday, December 30 at 9:00 PM for a special Christmas concert. Coming on the heels of his five-week residency at the venue this fall, the evening will feature seasonal classics and holiday hits, including highlights from his recent album Home for Christmas. Wopat will be joined by his longtime music director Tedd Firth on piano, in addition to Peter Grant on drums, and Ed Howard on bass, with Wopat himself featured on guitar.

Tom Wopat, first entering the national consciousness as "Luke" in the iconic TV series "The Dukes of Hazzard," has been performing in stage musicals since the age of 12. Raised on a Wisconsin dairy farm, educated at the UW-Madison, Wopat has enjoyed a multifaceted career in film, television, on the Broadway stage, and singing in venues as varied as Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Hollywood Bowl. He has also recorded 12 albums in the last 35 years, the most recent being July's release, the eponymous singer/songwriter-styled Wopat. Stephen Holden of The New York Times has called Wopat's singing "like Sinatra in his glory days... easy and perfectly natural."

Beginning with a starring role in 1978's I Love My Wife, Tom has enjoyed a great deal of success on Broadway, including critically acclaimed work in plays such as The Trip to Bountiful and Glengarry Glenn Ross. Noted for his portrayal of leading men in a number of musicals, his Broadway career has been crowned by a pair of Tony nominations, one for Annie Get Your Gun in 1999, and again in 2008 for A Catered Affair. Wopat recently added to his television credits with a guest-starring role in "Madam Secretary." His favorite big screen experience is a featured role in Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained.

Tom Wopat will perform at The Beach Café (1326 Second Avenue, New York, NY 10029) on Monday, December 30 at 9:00 PM. The show has a $20-35 cover charge, in addition to a $20 food and beverage minimum. For tickets please call (212) 988-7299. Proper Attire Required.





