Tim Connell Will Encore ...AND SO IT GOES... at Pangea on February 17th

Following two sold-out shows in December of 2022, critically acclaimed actor / singer / storyteller Tim Connell (who was tagged by Broadway World Cabaret as "one to look out for in 2022") returns for an encore performance of "... and so it goes..." on Friday, February 17th at 7PM. Once again, Connell will be joined with his longtime collaborator and invaluable Musical Director James Followell, and guided by the deft eye of Director Steven Petrillo. Mr. Connel, who always imbues his cabaret shows with his natural abilities of storytelling, musicality, and humor, will present an evening that will be a musical musing on life as we collectively navigate the current moment. Songs included originate from artists such as Bruce Springsteen, John Bucchino, Ann Hampton Callaway, Jason Robert Brown, and others.

Expert cabaret and concert reviewer Bart Greenberg, of Cabaret Scenes, attending the show in December, offering the following:

"The fine troubadour Tim Connell returned to Pangea for his third new show of the year. The fact that the room was packed with fans says a great deal about his talent and his warmth. Once again, he used his polished tenor and his fine enunciation plus his ability to find interesting songs that are not part of the usual cabaret catalog to build an interesting and entertaining evening." --Bart Greenberg, www.cabaretscenes.org

Connell has been creatively prolific this past year, debuting three intimate cabaret shows at Pangea, Dreamin' Again, Lucky Me! and this most recent offering, ...and so it goes... Mr. Connell made his critically acclaimed debut at Carnegie Hall in 2019 with the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Centennial Celebration of Jerome Kern, All The Things You Are. In November 2020, he was featured in Shades of Romance 2.0, a livestream concert for CVRep Theatre. And, in March of 2021, Connell appeared in Look to the Rainbow - Mabel Mercer Foundation's Live Stream St. Patrick's Day Show.

Reviewing Lucky Me!, this writer's estimation of Tim read: "Mr. Connell, easily one of the best male entertainers working in the cabaret and concert industry today, has created a seventy-five minute tribute to his Irish roots, filled with entertaining stories that inspire both laughter and tears, and the music that he feels, best, informs those stories. Working alongside longtime collaborators, director Steven Petrillo and Musical Director James Followell, Connell balances, nicely, two polar-opposite emotions that seem to come with being Irish - or, at least, talking about the Irish."

Reviewing Connell's Dreamin' Again at Pangea for www.bistroawards.com this past February 2022, Penelope Thomas considered that "Tim Connell is ... a good example of a performer who shares his personal experience with the audience in the right way, where we enjoyed the chance to get to know him artistically and personally."

And, just last month, when this editor was making his picks for the last year in cabaret, Tim Connell was on that list, with the advice "If at all possible, never miss a Tim Connell show."

Tim Connell

...and so it goes...

Friday, February 17th at 7 pm

Pangea

178 2nd Avenue, New York, 10003

