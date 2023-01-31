Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tim Connell Will Encore ...AND SO IT GOES... at Pangea on February 17th

Prolific cabaret artist Tim Connell returns with latest creation.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Tim Connell Will Encore ...AND SO IT GOES... at Pangea on February 17th

Following two sold-out shows in December of 2022, critically acclaimed actor / singer / storyteller Tim Connell (who was tagged by Broadway World Cabaret as "one to look out for in 2022") returns for an encore performance of "... and so it goes..." on Friday, February 17th at 7PM. Once again, Connell will be joined with his longtime collaborator and invaluable Musical Director James Followell, and guided by the deft eye of Director Steven Petrillo. Mr. Connel, who always imbues his cabaret shows with his natural abilities of storytelling, musicality, and humor, will present an evening that will be a musical musing on life as we collectively navigate the current moment. Songs included originate from artists such as Bruce Springsteen, John Bucchino, Ann Hampton Callaway, Jason Robert Brown, and others.

Expert cabaret and concert reviewer Bart Greenberg, of Cabaret Scenes, attending the show in December, offering the following:

"The fine troubadour Tim Connell returned to Pangea for his third new show of the year. The fact that the room was packed with fans says a great deal about his talent and his warmth. Once again, he used his polished tenor and his fine enunciation plus his ability to find interesting songs that are not part of the usual cabaret catalog to build an interesting and entertaining evening." --Bart Greenberg, www.cabaretscenes.org

Connell has been creatively prolific this past year, debuting three intimate cabaret shows at Pangea, Dreamin' Again, Lucky Me! and this most recent offering, ...and so it goes... Mr. Connell made his critically acclaimed debut at Carnegie Hall in 2019 with the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Centennial Celebration of Jerome Kern, All The Things You Are. In November 2020, he was featured in Shades of Romance 2.0, a livestream concert for CVRep Theatre. And, in March of 2021, Connell appeared in Look to the Rainbow - Mabel Mercer Foundation's Live Stream St. Patrick's Day Show.

Reviewing Lucky Me!, this writer's estimation of Tim read: "Mr. Connell, easily one of the best male entertainers working in the cabaret and concert industry today, has created a seventy-five minute tribute to his Irish roots, filled with entertaining stories that inspire both laughter and tears, and the music that he feels, best, informs those stories. Working alongside longtime collaborators, director Steven Petrillo and Musical Director James Followell, Connell balances, nicely, two polar-opposite emotions that seem to come with being Irish - or, at least, talking about the Irish."

Reviewing Connell's Dreamin' Again at Pangea for www.bistroawards.com this past February 2022, Penelope Thomas considered that "Tim Connell is ... a good example of a performer who shares his personal experience with the audience in the right way, where we enjoyed the chance to get to know him artistically and personally."

And, just last month, when this editor was making his picks for the last year in cabaret, Tim Connell was on that list, with the advice "If at all possible, never miss a Tim Connell show."

Now's your chance.

Tim Connell

...and so it goes...

Friday, February 17th at 7 pm

Pangea

178 2nd Avenue, New York, 10003

Reservation line: 212-995-0900 or THIS link

Visit the Tim Connell website HERE.

Photo of Tim Connell by Helane Blumfield.



ITS GETTING WEIRD Brings the Music of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES to Arlenes Grocery Photo
IT'S GETTING WEIRD Brings the Music of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES to Arlene's Grocery
Don’t be tardy for the party, baby! The Real Housewives are coming to Arlene’s Grocery… at least all of their hit singles are! So lace up your Herman Munster shoes, take out a life insurance policy from Vicki Gunvalson, and snag your tix to this one-night-only gay fever dream featuring the music of Countess Luann, Erika Jayne, CANDIACE, and more! They say money can’t buy you class, but it sure can buy you a front row seat to the most Shah-mazing night of your life. 
David Sabella to Kick Off International Tour with AMANDA RECKONWITH RETURNS at Pangea Photo
David Sabella to Kick Off International Tour with AMANDA RECKONWITH RETURNS at Pangea
David Sabella - who originaled the role of Mary Sunshine in the current Broadway revival of CHICAGO - will celebrates his return to drag, after 25 years, with his critically acclaimed one person show 'Amanda Reckonwith Returns' in a special performance at Pangea on February 7, 2023, AT 7PM.
See Jennifer Holliday, the Original Broadway Cast of PIPPIN & More Next Month at 54 Be Photo
See Jennifer Holliday, the Original Broadway Cast of PIPPIN & More Next Month at 54 Below
Next month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. See February's lineup and learn how to purchase tickets!
Susie Moshers Lineup Gets The Chris Ruetten Treatment Photo
Susie Mosher's Lineup Gets The Chris Ruetten Treatment
It's another photo flash of Susie Mosher's weekly variety show, this time by Chris Ruetten.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Photos: Chris Ruetten Documents January 24th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHERPhotos: Chris Ruetten Documents January 24th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
January 30, 2023

It's another photo flash of Susie Mosher's weekly variety show, this time by Chris Ruetten.
Review: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight TheatreReview: Andrew Barth Feldman Comes Of Age With BARTH MITZVAH BOY at The Midnight Theatre
January 30, 2023

We all knew Andrew Barth Feldman was a gifted artist... but THIS gifted? Surprise!
Karen Akers Debuts Bob Levy and Alex Rybeck Composition MY SISTER AND BROTHER AND IKaren Akers Debuts Bob Levy and Alex Rybeck Composition MY SISTER AND BROTHER AND I
January 30, 2023

Singer-songwriter and filmmaker Christine Lavin saw something that inspired her and, now, there is a new Karen Akers video in the world.
Jelani Remy Will Guest On THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIESJelani Remy Will Guest On THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIES
January 28, 2023

Jelani Remy's heart is overjoyed to be back home in NJ as the featured guest of The Broadway Lecture Series at Stagework in Pompton Lakes this March
Review: Linda Purl Is A Breath Of Fresh Air At Birdland Theater With THIS COULD BE THE STARTReview: Linda Purl Is A Breath Of Fresh Air At Birdland Theater With THIS COULD BE THE START
January 26, 2023

When Linda Purl and co. are in the room, you can bet the room is going to be SRO.
share