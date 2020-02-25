Tiffany Mann, Keri René Fuller & More To Star in DON'T PANIC: THE SONGS OF JAMIE ELIZABETH MALETZ

Sometimes in life, you feel like everything is under control, you're a normal person who has their life together, and you're going to be okay. OTHER TIMES...

These songs are about the other times. Join us at The Green Room 42 for an evening featuring the music of Jamie Elizabeth Maletz, performed by an all-star cast including Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill, Waitress), Catherine Ricafort (Spongebob Squarepants, Honeymoon in Vegas), Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon, Les Misérables), Keri René Fuller (Waitress, Cats [national tour]), Lindsey Brett Carothers (Bring it On), Katrina Rose Dideriksen (Hairspray, The Voice), Nathan Fosbinder ("d3@r ev@n OH NO" on YouTube), and Eric Sorrels. With MIT genius Eric Fegan defying physics on the piano and orchestrations by Elspeth Collard, it's sure to be an unforgettable evening. Hopefully in a good way.

MORE ABOUT JAMIE ELIZABETH MALETZ

Jamie Elizabeth Maletz is a composer/lyricist, bookwriter, and concert producer. In New York, her works have been featured at Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, NYU, Dixon Place, Under St Marks Theater, and Broadway Night at Prohibition. She received her MFA from the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch. Maletz has written 12 full-length original musicals, and she runs a choir for new works of musical theater (New Work City) with writing partner Eric Fegan. As a composer/lyricist, Jamie has studied with Mindi Dickstein, William Finn, Rachel Sheinkin, Michael John LaChiusa, Steven Lutvak and Sybille Pearson. Jamie is the Administrative Assistant for Maestra Music Organization, and she writes the Women Who Wow Us series for the Maestra blog. She has also worked as an intern with Tom Viertel/The Commercial Theater Institute and Ken Davenport. www.jamiemaletzmusicals.com | @jamiemaletzmusicals

"Don't Panic" plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue) on Monday, March 23rd, 2020. There is a $20 cover charge. Tickets and information are available at thegreenroom42.poptix.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You