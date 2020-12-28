This Week's PIANO BAR LIVE! Streams Tuesday, December 29th

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) streams this Tuesday, December 29th at 7:15 pm ET, as we start the New Year Celebration Early with hosts Scott Barbarino & Liberace (David Maiocco)

PBL! continues the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

This week's guests are Jef Labes, David Maiocco, Viviana Renteria, Bryan Seet, Cat Yates & Michael RJ Campbell, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

Join us this TUESDAY, December 29th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

David Maiocco has also served as musical director and pianist for some of the most iconic legends of all times - or at least, reasonable facsimiles! He's graced stages with Tommy Femia's - Judy Garland Live!, Tommy Femia and Rick Skye's - Judy and Liza Live, James Beaman's - Marlene Dietrich and Lauren Bacall, Richard Skipper's - Carol Channing, Steven Brinberg's Simply Barbra & Chuck Sweeney's Miss Peggy Lee.

He's a multiple award winner - 2000 Backstage Bistro Award - Outstanding Musical Direction, 2002 MAC Award - Best Music Director & 2017 Bistro Award - Musical Comedy Duo - Lee Squared - The Liberace and Peggy Lee Comeback Tour. www.david-maiocco.com - FaceBook - Instagram - YouTube

Viviana Maria Renteria Ayala from Bogotá, Colombia is currently a student of Music Theatre at AMDA. With passion and love for performance she decided to travel all the way to New York to follow her dreams. She is committed to creating her own art and path to represent her country's and community's talent in the best way possible.

Bryan Seet & Jef Labes are Pianists at The Alley Piano Bar & Restaurant in Oakland California.

Cat Yates has played a variety of character roles in Regional Theatre all over the United States. Her favorite roles include Electra in Gypsy at The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina; Jeannie in The Great American Trailer Park Musical with Sierra Repertory Theatre; Miss Hannigan in Annie at Berkeley Playhouse. She's also performed at Walt Disney World and is a proud graduate of Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts.

Michael RJ Campbell is a theatrical Renaissance man from California. After meeting Cat, in a world premiere musical, he moved to New York and starting singing in the band Flock of Indifference. Favorite roles include Dr. Frankenfurter in Rocky Horror, Tevye in A Fiddler on the Roof; Pseudolus in Forum; Zaza/Albin in La Cage aux Folles. Cat & RJ have stayed in their tiny apartment in New York during the pandemic and have made a lot of art and started their careers in voiceover. Buy their art society6.com/mrjcat and check out their websites catyates.com mrjctheactor.com