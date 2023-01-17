Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Work of Geller, Goldenberg, and Koyfman Will Be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS Volume 5 This March

The performance is on March 4, at 54 Below.

Jan. 17, 2023  

The work of Geller, Koyfman, and Goldenberg to be featured in Women of The Wings Volume 5 - March 4, at 54 Below.

CHLOE GELLER (she/her) is a composer and music assistant based in New York City. She is one of the winners of Write Out Loud 2021, Taylor Louderman and Ben Rauhala's musical theatre songwriting contest for emerging writers. Chloe's song "Pity Party" featuring Christy Altomare is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. Her work has also been performed in concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below, The Green Room 42, and the Laurie Beechman Theatre. This year, Chloe, along with her collaborators Hayley Goldenberg and Julia Sonya Koyfman, were semi-finalists for the Bechdel Project: "Room of One's Own" Residency with their new musical FAYE: A Musical Inspired By The Life And Photographs Of Faye Lazebnik Schulman.

Chloe's music assistant credits include: Some Like It Hot (Broadway, Shubert Theatre), INTERMISSION (Tom Kitt and Jerry Zucker, Developmental Workshop), The Lunchbox (The Lazours and Ritesh Batra, Lincoln Center Theater), Muriel's Wedding (P.J. Hogan, Kate Miller-Hiedke and Keir Nuttall, Developmental Lab), and SILEUTAS (Robi Hager and Erlina Ortiz, Eugene O'Neill Theater Center.) Graduate of NYU Steinhardt and member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop.

JULIA SONYA KOYFMAN (she/her) is a lyricist/ librettist, screenwriter, filmmaker, comedian, and performer. An NYC-based Seattleite, Julia is actively working to create new works for Live and Digital Theater. Julia has had work produced through several organizations including Project Y Theatre, the Seattle Opera, New Musicals Inc, Arts For Hearts, and the Musical Theatre Writers Collective. Along with her writing partner, Dusty Sanders, Julia won first prize in the 2021 Search for New Musicals for their musical It's Always Off-Season At The Chalet Flamingo. In 2022, Julia, along with her collaborators Hayley Goldenberg and Chloe Geller, were semi-finalists for the Bechdel Project: "Room of One's Own" Residency with their new musical FAYE: A Musical Inspired By The Life And Photographs Of Faye Lazebnik Schulman. She has had work featured in Project Y's Women In Theatre Festival, the NYC Indie Theatre and Film Festival, The Green Room 42, and the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

In 2015, Julia founded, wrote, and performed in the From Seattle With Love Concert Series, a mix of music and storytelling, which showcased up-in-coming Washington musicians and performers. The series later spun off with Why Won't He Call Me Back: A Live Nervous Breakdown and Holiday Cabaret. She holds a degree in Playwriting/ Screenwriting from SUNY Purchase and is currently an alum of Seattle Opera's Jane Lang Davis Creation Lab, and a part of New Musicals Inc. in LA and The Musical Theatre Writers Collective in NYC.
HAYLEY GOLDENBERG (she/her) is an NYC-based, lyricist, librettist, and director. Hayley's work has been presented on stages across Canada and the United States including The Greenroom 42, Laurie Beechman Theatre, Teatro Latea and the Penny Zlotnik Studio Theatre. She's had her work produced by several organizations and institutions including New Music Theatre Intensives, Cabaret on the Couch, Capilano University, Bravo Academy for the Performing Arts, and the Musical Theatre Writers Collective.

Hayley was a 2021 finalist for New Bad Ideas (Bad Hats Theatre Toronto) and in 2022, Hayley, along with collaborators Julia Sonya Koyfman and Chloe Geller, were semi-finalists for the Bechdel Project: Room of One's Own Residency for their new musical FAYE: A Musical Inspired By The Life And Photographs Of Faye Lazebnik Schulman. Most recently, Hayley worked on Perpetual Sunshine & the Ghost Girls at NAMT (Lynne Shankel, Sara Cooper, Ann Yee) and directed the award-winning "Baroque Cycle" at New York Theater Festival. Hayley is the co-founder (along with Amy Andrews) of WOMEN & THEATRE, a project dedicated to exploring the experiences of women & nonbinary people in the theatre industry. She is an alumni of the Capilano University musical theatre program in North Vancouver, The Performing Arts Project Summer Intensive, and the NMTI Writer's Workshop, and is currently a member of The Musical Theatre Writers Collective.

Women of The Wings is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Created, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Nissa Kahle.

Previously announced writers and performers include G. Victoria Campbell and Carissa Navarra. Stay tuned for additional updates on the cast and writers - and be sure to connect with us on Instagram @womenofthewings.

Women of The Wings Volume 5 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, March 4th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




