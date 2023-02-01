The Work of Erin J. Riefler & Zonia, Tsang Lok Sze to be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 5

The work of Erin J. Riefler and Zonia, Tsang Lok Sze will be featured in Women of The Wings Volume 5 - March 4th at 54 Below.

Erin J. Reifler

(book & lyrics) is an award winning New York based composer/lyricist, music director, and trombonist. Most notably as a writer, Erin and her collaborator Zonia, Tsang Lok Sze were chosen as 2021 Merit Award Winner's for New Musical Inc. in collaboration with Disney Imagineering, New Voices Project. Her song "Open Air" with collaborator Spencer Robelen was featured in the song cycle The Head and The Heart at NYMF 2019 and her musical The Trombone Lesson was the winner of Manhattan Repertory 2016 10-Minute Play competition. She is the current Music Supervisor for the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center's National Music Theater Conference. Selected music team credits include Paradise Square (Barrymore), West Side Story (Broadway Theatre), Oratorio for Living Things (Ars Nova), Cyrano Daryl Roth Theatre). BA: Brown University MFA: NYU Tisch Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. Proud member of ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild.

Zonia, Tsang Lok Sze

(music) is a playwright and musical theatre composer from Hong Kong. She is a graduate of Hong Kong University of Education and holds a MFA in Musical Theatre Writing from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. As a musical theatre writer, her works have been performed in the United States, Taiwan and Hong Kong; recently, she and her collaborator Erin J. Reifler were chosen as 2021 Merit Award Winner's for New Musical Inc. in collaboration with Disney Imagineering, New Voices Project. Previous work include: Eye of the Beholder , The Cantonese Opera Play , The Blue-and-White Porcelain and Our Stories . She is the founder of Drifting Ghost Theatre in Hong Kong.

Women of The Wings is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Created, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo. Music Direction by Nissa Kahle. Previously announced writers include G. Victoria Campbell, Hayley Goldenberg, Chloe Geller, Julia Sonya Koyfman, and Nicky Phillips. Performances by Maryanne Burr, Jordan Eagle, Carissa Navarra, and Gabriella Joy Rodriguez.

Stay tuned for additional updates on the cast and writers - and be sure to connect with them on Instagram @womenofthewings.