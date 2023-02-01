Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Work of Erin J. Riefler & Zonia, Tsang Lok Sze to be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 5

The Work of Erin J. Riefler & Zonia, Tsang Lok Sze to be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 5

Women of The Wings is an evening of new work and classic favorites.

Feb. 01, 2023  

The work of Erin J. Riefler and Zonia, Tsang Lok Sze will be featured in Women of The Wings Volume 5 - March 4th at 54 Below.

Erin J. Reifler

(book & lyrics) is an award winning New York based composer/lyricist, music director, and trombonist. Most notably as a writer, Erin and her collaborator Zonia, Tsang Lok Sze were chosen as 2021 Merit Award Winner's for New Musical Inc. in collaboration with Disney Imagineering, New Voices Project. Her song "Open Air" with collaborator Spencer Robelen was featured in the song cycle The Head and The Heart at NYMF 2019 and her musical The Trombone Lesson was the winner of Manhattan Repertory 2016 10-Minute Play competition. She is the current Music Supervisor for the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center's National Music Theater Conference. Selected music team credits include Paradise Square (Barrymore), West Side Story (Broadway Theatre), Oratorio for Living Things (Ars Nova), Cyrano (Daryl Roth Theatre). BA: Brown University MFA: NYU Tisch Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. Proud member of ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild.

Zonia, Tsang Lok Sze

(music) is a playwright and musical theatre composer from Hong Kong. She is a graduate of Hong Kong University of Education and holds a MFA in Musical Theatre Writing from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. As a musical theatre writer, her works have been performed in the United States, Taiwan and Hong Kong; recently, she and her collaborator Erin J. Reifler were chosen as 2021 Merit Award Winner's for New Musical Inc. in collaboration with Disney Imagineering, New Voices Project. Previous work include: Eye of the Beholder, The Cantonese Opera Play, The Blue-and-White Porcelain and Our Stories. She is the founder of Drifting Ghost Theatre in Hong Kong.

Women of The Wings is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Created, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo. Music Direction by Nissa Kahle. Previously announced writers include G. Victoria Campbell, Hayley Goldenberg, Chloe Geller, Julia Sonya Koyfman, and Nicky Phillips. Performances by Maryanne Burr, Jordan Eagle, Carissa Navarra, and Gabriella Joy Rodriguez.

Stay tuned for additional updates on the cast and writers - and be sure to connect with them on Instagram @womenofthewings.

Women of The Wings Volume 5 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, March 4th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, 54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, 54 Below features up to three shows nightly, with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com



Liana Hunt, Brynn Williams & More to Celebrate Valentines Day at 54 Below Photo
Liana Hunt, Brynn Williams & More to Celebrate Valentine's Day at 54 Below
54 BELOW will present A Broadway Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2023 at 7:00 and 9:30pm. The 7:00pm performance will also be livestreamed.
Taylor Iman Jones to Celebrate Her Birthday With 54 Below Solo Debut in March Photo
Taylor Iman Jones to Celebrate Her Birthday With 54 Below Solo Debut in March
54 BELOW will welcome Taylor Iman Jones for her solo debut. The star of Head Over Heels and newest queen in SIX celebrates her birthday on March 6th while she reflects on her career, love, heartbreak, and life.  
FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS Starring Len Cariou, Kevin Chamberlain, Lee Roy Reams & More Photo
FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS Starring Len Cariou, Kevin Chamberlain, Lee Roy Reams & More to be Livestreamed
FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS is now being given a one night only concert with the artists who helped create these monumental musicals at 54 Belowwhich will also be live streaming the event around the globe on Wednesday, February 8th, at 7:00pm EST.
Black History Month Begins Photo
Black History Month Begins
Today begins Black History Month and there is work to be done... but it's fun work.

More Hot Stories For You


PANGEA Announces February Performance LineupPANGEA Announces February Performance Lineup
February 1, 2023

Pangea, a vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere, will present a diverse mix of entertainers in February.  Among the highlights are several Pangea favorites returning with special encores of their popular and well-reviewed shows.
Photos: Stevie Holland, Justin Sargent and Gen Parton-Shin Star in PLATINUM DREAMS At 54 BelowPhotos: Stevie Holland, Justin Sargent and Gen Parton-Shin Star in PLATINUM DREAMS At 54 Below
January 31, 2023

See photos from 54 BELOW first-time ever concert event featuring the songs from the new musical Platinum Dreams.
54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS to Celebrate 100th Performance in February54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS to Celebrate 100th Performance in February
January 31, 2023

54 BELOW is set to mark the landmark 100th performance of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! plays 54 Below on February 4 at 9:30pm.
IT'S GETTING WEIRD Brings the Music of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES to Arlene's GroceryIT'S GETTING WEIRD Brings the Music of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES to Arlene's Grocery
January 31, 2023

Don’t be tardy for the party, baby! The Real Housewives are coming to Arlene’s Grocery… at least all of their hit singles are! So lace up your Herman Munster shoes, take out a life insurance policy from Vicki Gunvalson, and snag your tix to this one-night-only gay fever dream featuring the music of Countess Luann, Erika Jayne, CANDIACE, and more! They say money can’t buy you class, but it sure can buy you a front row seat to the most Shah-mazing night of your life. 
BLANK: AN ODE TO BROADWAY'S BLACK HISTORY Comes to The Green Room 42BLANK: AN ODE TO BROADWAY'S BLACK HISTORY Comes to The Green Room 42
January 31, 2023

In her directorial debut, Kaitlyn Trusty, in conjunction with Jarrett Winters Morley, will present BLANK: AN ODE TO BROADWAY'S BLACK HISTORY, on Thursday, February 23, at 7 PM. Directed by Kaitlyn Trusty and produced with musical direction by Jarrett Winters Morley, Blank: An Ode To Broadway's Black History honors Black composers, lyricists, performers, and creatives from the Broadway community through their music, and forever reminds us of their lasting impact on the theatrical community.
share