The Wick Theatre's Summer Cabaret Series Sizzles this Summer

The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton is igniting the South Florida entertainment scene with an incredible line up of cabaret shows. Kicking off the summer series is a spectacular Independence Day celebration.

Show prices are listed below. Special curated dinner menus are available before each show and are priced separately. For more information visit www.thewick.org or call the box office at 561-995-2333.

July 3 - July 3, 2021

Tickets: $65-$75

Our cabaret is back in full swing beginning with a gala Independence Day celebration featuring celebrated jazz singer Stephanie Nakasian and New York based trumpeter and vocalist Benny Benack, III. The Gold Coast Banjo Club will greet you in the lobby with a wonderful performance. There will be a military color guard, a special presentation from Renee Elizabeth Turner, and lots of other surprises to celebrate this important national holiday. Saturday, July 3rd at 2pm and 7:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: The 2pm performance will not feature the Gold Coast Banjo Club or the military color guard.

For over 30 years, jazz singer Stephanie Nakasian set the standard in Jazz across the world, and is recognized in the Encyclopedia of Jazz for her contributions. Stephanie has headlined from the Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, and the Moscow International Performing Arts Center, to festivals in Japan, Europe, and the U.S.

Dubbed the "Renaissance Woman of Jazz," by allaboutjazz.com, Stephanie is featured on the syndicated radio show "Riverwalk" and is known for her tributes for the "Great Ladies of Jazz," and "American Songbook," concerts and recordings. She has performed with jazz legends Jon Hendricks, Pat Metheny, Bobby McFerrin, and others, and teaches voice at the University of Virginia and at the College of William & Mary.

July 8 - July 10, 2021

Tickets: $85

Billy Stritch and Clint Holmes are back - this time together for a truly "unforgettable" memoir of the music of Nat King Cole in Straighten Up and Fly Right. Cabaret superstars in their own right, these two powerhouse performers join forces for three incredible nights - July 8 through 10 at 7:30 on the main stage. They will be joined by Christian Tamburr on vibes, who returns after his stellar performance last spring.

July 17 - July 18, 2021

Tickets: $75

Paris is one of the most important jazz cities in the world and who better to guide us down the Rue des Lombards that celebrated chanteuse, Stephanie Nakasian who returns to The Wick on July 17 & 18, this time with Guillaume Dechalambert for Swinging Under Paris Skies. Jazz rhythm meets Paris romance - a superb combination for a night to remember. July 17 & 18 at 7:30 p.m. on the main stage.

The Wick Theatre is located at 7901 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton