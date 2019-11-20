The Schlep Sisters and Thirsty Girl Present THE 13th ANNUAL MENORAH HORAH! at Le Poisson Rouge

Drop that dreidel and hold on to your latkes! The Schlep Sisters are heating up the holidays with Hanukkah's Hottest Hebrew Hotties at THE 13th ANNUAL MENORAH HORAH! Celebrate eight dreidel-spinning nights of Hanukkah in one special evening of music, laughs, latkes and burlesque.

The world-class Schlep Sisters - Minnie Tonka and Darlinda Just Darlinda - are joined by premier burlesque stars Varla Valour, Bastard Keith, Lydia Vengeance, The Goddess Pearlman, The Evil Hate Monkey, & Cassandra Rosebeetle with Host Fancy Feast to keep you laughing until your candles burn out!

Plus DJ Momotaro, Madame Brassiere & Tallulah Talons

All that fun, for just a little gelt.

Whether you're a yeshiva bocher, an honorary Jew, or a bacon-loving while heeb, THE 13th ANNUAL MENORAH HORAH will titillate and inspire your holiday spirit.

VIP seated $45 adv, $50 at the door

GA seated $25 adv, $30 at the door

SRO $20 adv, $25 at the door

Doors: 6:30pm

Show: 8:00pm

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker Street

NYC, 10012

www.lpr.com





