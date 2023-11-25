The Quintin Harris Quintet to Debut at Birdland Jazz in December

The Quintin Harris Quintet will be making its Birdland Jazz debut on December 3rd and is led by 23-year-old New York based vocalist and pianist, Quintin Harris. As the group all crossed paths while attending William Paterson University, they found a deeper understanding of this music under the tutelage of their mentor, Bill Charlap. In addition to his longtime mentor Mr. Charlap, Quintin formed connections with other private mentors, Aaron Diehl, Geoffrey Keezer and Ben Paterson.

The Trio (Sam AuBuchon and Marlen Suero-Amparo), now joined as a quintet with Dakarai Barclay (trumpet) and Bailey Giles (saxophone) have started to make a name for themselves, both individually and as a trio. Quintin and his trio are frequent guests in Susie Mosher's The Line Up at The Birdland Theater and have since been building a deepened connection with the historical Birdland and its owner Gianni Valenti.

Quintin Harris, piano/voice

Dakarai Barclay, trumpet

Bailey Giles, tenor sax

Sam AuBuchon, bass

Marlen Suero-Amparo, drums

photo credit: Matt Baker Photography