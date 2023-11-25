The Quintin Harris Quintet to Debut at Birdland Jazz in December

The quintet is led by 23-year-old New York-based vocalist and pianist, Quintin Harris

By: Nov. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Alexandra Silber Sings CAMELOT and Previews THE HOUR OF THE PEARL At The Green Room Photo 1 Video: Alexandra Silber Sings CAMELOT and Previews THE HOUR OF THE PEARL At The Green Room 42
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Two - The Grace Photo 2 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Twenty-Two
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty - The Proficient Photo 3 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Twenty
Review: John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin's CASSETTE ROULETTE at Joe's Pub Is a Winne Photo 4 Review: John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin's CASSETTE ROULETTE at Joe's Pub Is a Winner!

The Quintin Harris Quintet to Debut at Birdland Jazz in December

The Quintin Harris Quintet will be making its Birdland Jazz debut on December 3rd and is led by 23-year-old New York based vocalist and pianist, Quintin Harris. As the group all crossed paths while attending William Paterson University, they found a deeper understanding of this music under the tutelage of their mentor, Bill Charlap. In addition to his longtime mentor Mr. Charlap, Quintin formed connections with other private mentors, Aaron Diehl, Geoffrey Keezer and Ben Paterson.

The Trio (Sam AuBuchon and Marlen Suero-Amparo), now joined as a quintet with Dakarai Barclay (trumpet) and Bailey Giles (saxophone) have started to make a name for themselves, both individually and as a trio. Quintin and his trio are frequent guests in Susie Mosher's The Line Up at The Birdland Theater and have since been building a deepened connection with the historical Birdland and its owner Gianni Valenti.

Quintin Harris, piano/voice

Dakarai Barclay, trumpet

Bailey Giles, tenor sax

Sam AuBuchon, bass

Marlen Suero-Amparo, drums

photo credit: Matt Baker Photography




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Sheila Jordan Shines At Birdland Photo
Sheila Jordan Shines At Birdland

Jazz veteran Sheila Jordan, full of joy, was a joy to behold, owning the stage and the hearts of her fans in another memorable night at Birdland Theater.

2
THE CORN MO & LOVE SHOW HOLIDAY SHOW! is Coming to The Slipper Room in December Photo
THE CORN MO & LOVE SHOW HOLIDAY SHOW! is Coming to The Slipper Room in December

Get ready for a heartwarming evening of original songs, dance performances, and burlesque at The Corn Mo & Love Show Holiday Show. Join troubadour Corn Mo and The Love Show at The Slipper Room in December for an unforgettable night of entertainment. Check out ticket details and venue information here.

3
Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz to Present Hotsy Totsy Burlesques 11th Annual Tribute to The Photo
Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz to Present Hotsy Totsy Burlesque's 11th Annual Tribute to The STAR WARS Holiday Special

It is time for the Hotsy Totsy Star Wars Holiday Special tribute!  We have been doing so for 11 years, each time with a brand new script, but with the same odd and troubling clips. 

4
54 Below Audiences BLISSFULLY THANKFUL For Lillias White Photo
54 Below Audiences BLISSFULLY THANKFUL For Lillias White

Lillias White has two more performances of BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Cast of LONE STAR Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Cast of LONE STAR Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Alexandra Silber Sings CAMELOT and Previews THE HOUR OF THE PEARL At The Green Room 42 Video
Alexandra Silber Sings CAMELOT and Previews THE HOUR OF THE PEARL At The Green Room 42
Tony Yazbeck Talks Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Tony Yazbeck Talks Manhattan Concert Productions' CHILDREN OF EDEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
& JULIET

Recommended For You