The Music and Lyrics Of Amanda D'Archangelis and Sami Horneff Will Be Featured In WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME III

The work of Amanda D'Archangelis and Sami Horneff will be featured in the third edition of Women of the Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers at Feinstein's/54 Below on March 14th, 2020 at 9;30pm!

Amanda D'Archangelis is a composer and actress in NYC. She holds a B.F.A. in Musical Theater from The Boston Conservatory and is an alumnus of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. She is the resident composer of Bluelaces Theater Company, providing theater and outreach for people with developmental differences, and a York Theatre Company 2019 NEO Writer. Credits include: Single Rider (Music & Book, Off-Broadway); The Break (Music, Omaha Creative Institute); The Radium Girls: A Jaw Dropping New Musical (Music & Book, Winner at The Players Theatre BOO! Short Play Festival); Blatantly Blaine- A "Family" Musical (Music & Lyrics); The Disembodied Hand... The Musical! (Music & Lyrics); Coming Attraction (Music), a new musical about the life of Hollywood superstar Greta Garbo, premiered at Wilbury Theatre in Providence RI, January 2019; Bleeding Kansas (Music & Lyrics) won the Audience Choice Award and TheatreNow New York's Soundbites Festival. She's composed and arranged for various projects, and her music has been performed at The Duplex, Green Room 42, The Bitter End, Rockwood Music Hall, Feinstein's/54 Below and more.

Sami Horneff is a born and raised New Yorker, a proud graduate of Brown University, a 2019 York Theatre Company NEO Writer, and an advanced member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop as a lyricist. With Ben Diskant: ArtsPower National Touring Theatre's Judy Moody & Stink (Lyrics), which will begin its three-year national tour in October of 2019; and Elinda (Lyrics), which will be presented at the Friends Seminary School in April of 2020. Other recent credits include: Single Rider (Lyrics & Book, Off-Broadway); The Break (Lyrics, Omaha Creative Institute); The Radium Girls: A Jaw Dropping New Musical (Lyrics & Book, Winner at The Players Theatre BOO! Short Play Festival, Eugene O'Neill NMTC Semifinalist); A Never-Ending Line (Lyrics, Off-Broadway); Rock and a Hard Place (Music & Lyrics, New York Film Academy); The Under 5ers Web Series (Writer/Producer, 2016 Indie Series Award Nominee for Best Original Song); and Coming Attraction (Lyrics, Wilbury Theatre Group) and new musical about the life of Hollywood superstar Greta Garbo. Her work has also been performed at the Metropolitan Room, The Duplex, The University of Alabama, and Feinstein's/54 Below. www.samihorneff.com.

Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who are shaping the musical theatre landscape.

Megan Minutillo directs and produces. Kristen Lee Rosenfeld music directs.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You