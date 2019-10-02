The Music Of Mia Moravis To Be Featured In WOMEN OF THE WINGS Volume III At Feinstein's/54 Below

The music of Mia Moravis will be featured in Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers Volume III, which is set for March 14th at 9:30 pm at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Mia Moravis (Creator, Session Girls~The Musical): Three-time Emmy nominee; Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Broadway US Tour Producer; Assoc. Producer Grammy-nominated Broadway revival cast recording, My Fair Lady(Grammy-winning Broadway Records); Narrator on iHeartRadio iRead2Know; Producer~The Manhattan Transfer Story, directed by Oscar nominee, Miles Mogulescu.



Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by female writers who are shaping the musical theatre landscape.

Previously announced writers include Sami Horneff and Amanda D'Archangelis, and Murphy Smith. Stay tuned for additional casting and writer announcements!

Megan Minutillo directs and produces. Kristen Lee Rosenfeld music directs.

Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers Volume III plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 14th, 2020 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





