The Metropolitan Room Announces Staff Reunion Show May 14

May. 6, 2019  

The Metropolitan Room Announces Staff Reunion Show May 14On September 30th 2017 The Metropolitan Room closed its doors, and one of the most talented group of people said goodbye to each other. Many of them have not seen each other since that night.

But on May 14th most of them will reunite to perform a very special Cabaret Cares fundraiser. Joseph Macchia the booking manager at the time of the club closing has reached out to the staff to bring them together to see each other and put on a fabulous fundraiser to help his charity Help Is On The Way Today.

The Duplex
May 14th at 7PM Doors Open at 6:30
Tickets are $15 in advance witha 2 beverage minimum and $20 at the door.
To purchase tickets use the link below
https://www.purplepass.com/#185520/The_Duplex-The_Metropolitan_Room_Staff_Reunion_Show_Cabaret_Cares_Show-The_Duplex_Cabaret_Theatre-May-14-2019.html



