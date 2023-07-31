The John Hoey Trio to Perform A GERSHWIN RHAPSODY at 54 Below

54 BELOW will present The John Hoey Trio - “A Gershwin Rhapsody” on September 7, 2023. Featuring the music of George and Ira Gershwin, the drummer-less Nat “King” Cole style trio will take you back in time to enjoy some of the most popular Great American Songbook hits. Included will be tunes from Broadway shows such as Crazy for You, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and Pardon My English along with some other Broadway favorites.

Piano - Tim Brey, pianist, composer, and educator is a Philadelphia-based jazz pianist and composer. In his diverse career as a bandleader, sideman, and solo pianist, Brey has performed with Terell Stafford, Renée Fleming, Houston Person, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Veronica Swift, Peter Bernstein, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Warren Wolf, Samara Joy, Steve Wilson, Tim Warfield, Rodney Whitaker, and many more.

Bass - Jack Hegyi’s career as a bassist on both electric and upright has taken him all over the world and includes a 30 year run in the Atlantic City music scene. Jack has played alongside Steve Lawrence, Eydie Gourmet, Don Rickles, and many other greats in entertainment.

The John Hoey Trio in “A Gershwin Rhapsody” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 7, 2023. There is a $30-$40 cover charge ($34.50-$45.50 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT JOHN HOEY

Philadelphia native John Hoey is a multi-instrumentalist and has been entertaining audiences up and down the east coast with his trio. As a trumpeter, guitarist, and vocalist John is a diverse individual who has been working professionally from a young age. After playing with acts including John Pizzarelli, Rufus Reid, the Mills Brothers, the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, and at the Clifford Brown Jazz Festival he is now establishing himself as one of the youngest interpreters of the Great American Songbook today.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.