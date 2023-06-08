The Green Room 42 New Artists Series Presents Celina James In BOTH SIDES NOW, June 25

The Green Room 42 and producer Jackson Paul Walker present Celina James in her New York City debut, “Both Sides Now.” Covering everything from Sondheim to Bareilles, Jason Robert Brown to Joni Mitchell, James will bring her thoughtful artistry and signature style to a collection of music both timely and absolutely timeless.

This magical evening will feature Andrew Maguire (Royal Caribbean's Grease), with new, original compositions from Adam LaPorte (Courtship, The Baseball Play), and music direction by Rebekah Bruce (The Lehman Trilogy, Mean Girls).

“When I started creating this show, my mind was racing through all of the popular music and musical theatre songs I loved and wanted to include,” said James. “Ultimately, paying homage to both sides of these worlds in my life felt like the most comprehensive view of my passions as an artist and all of the inspirations that inspire me.”

“Celina is a deeply multifaceted artist and I'm so excited that New York audiences will finally have the chance to experience and enjoy the many sides of her work,” said Walker (Let's Hear It For The Choice: Live) of the upcoming June performance.

“Being able to do a show where I am being authentically myself, especially during Pride Month, feels very serendipitous. I find so much joy in my queerness and in living radically as myself and I'm incredibly proud of that,” added James.

“Both Sides Now” marks James' highly anticipated New York City debut. Tickets begin at $31.50 and are available for purchase here.

CELINA JAMES is a NYC-based performer who brings her grounded style and soaring vocals to every project. James moves effortlessly between musical styles, drawing inspiration from musical theatre standards, pop and folk music, and the bright community of artists around her. Hailing from musical roots in Nashville, and later honing her skills at Oklahoma City University, James remains committed to developing her artistry and sense of self with each musical experience. Recent credits include Titanic with Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma and Music Theatre International's Anything Goes recording development.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.