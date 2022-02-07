The Green Room 42 to Present Lindsay Lavin in THE BEATLES UNPLUGGED

The Green Room 42 will present Lindsay Lavin in The Beatles Unplugged on February 28th, 2022 9:30pm.

Join Lindsay Lavin as she returns to The Green Room 42 and checks off a huge item on her bucket list: A solo show of all Beatles songs. Like so many, Lindsay grew up listening to the Beatles and they have influenced her life and career in many ways. Come together for an evening of stripped down acoustic Beatles songs and let her take you down a long and winding road of personal anecdotes and stories of the Fab Four. Lindsay will also be joined by Jody Shelton on Piano and Tim Basom on guitar.

The Beatles Unplugged plays The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave) on Monday, February 28th, 2022 at 9:30pm. Tickets range from $19.00-$39.00 including a virtual ticket option. No food or drink minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/

Lindsay Lavin: Originally from Miami, Fl, is a Berklee College of Music graduate with a degree in Vocal Performance and Songwriting. Lindsay has been seen at The Green Room 42 in "It's a Man's World which she co wrote as well as in Titanique the Musical and singing background vocals for Jennifer Simard. Lindsay has also sung background vocals for Barry Manilow, Sara Bareilles and Cynthia Erivo (among others). She also had the privilege of singing at Hillary Clinton's birthday party! Some favorite credits include: Truffles the Musical (Off Broadway) RENT (Maureen), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (Rachel), Girlfriend From Hell (Tiffani) and working on the production team for Disaster! The Musical on Broadway. Instagram: @LindsLav