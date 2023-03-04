The Green Room 42 Will Present Kara Arena In SOMETHING BLUE

Kara Arena, performer in Islander Off-Broadway, will make her Green Room 42 debut in "Something Blue" on Monday, March 27th at 7PM, featuring songs from her debut record. Her sound immediately recalls the folk music of the 60's and 70's mixed with a love of traditional Celtic music.

Joined by some of her favorite collaborators, Michael Lepore (Sing Street), Anthony Genovesi (Sing Street), and Mae Roney (The Alcestiad), her ethereal writing and haunting vocals will transport you to the rocky cliffs and the silvery seas of a faraway place. With additional tunes by Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, and Big Thief as well as some surprise originals by Michael Lepore, it'll be an evening celebrating folk music old and new.

"Something Blue"

Music and Lyrics by Kara Arena



Michael Lepore (Guitar, Keys, Backup Vocals, and Guest Songwriter)

Mae Roney (Violin, Backup Vocals)

Anthony Genovesi (Drums)