The Green Room 42 Will Present Kara Arena In SOMETHING BLUE

The concert will take place on Monday, March 27th.

Mar. 04, 2023  

Kara Arena, performer in Islander Off-Broadway, will make her Green Room 42 debut in "Something Blue" on Monday, March 27th at 7PM, featuring songs from her debut record. Her sound immediately recalls the folk music of the 60's and 70's mixed with a love of traditional Celtic music.

Joined by some of her favorite collaborators, Michael Lepore (Sing Street), Anthony Genovesi (Sing Street), and Mae Roney (The Alcestiad), her ethereal writing and haunting vocals will transport you to the rocky cliffs and the silvery seas of a faraway place. With additional tunes by Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, and Big Thief as well as some surprise originals by Michael Lepore, it'll be an evening celebrating folk music old and new.

"Something Blue" (listen here)

Music and Lyrics by Kara Arena

For tickets, visit:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2228585®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthegreenroom42.venuetix.com%2Fshow%2Fdetails%2FIyv7tYYIbcnETifIlGfO%2F1679958000000?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Michael Lepore (Guitar, Keys, Backup Vocals, and Guest Songwriter)
Mae Roney (Violin, Backup Vocals)
Anthony Genovesi (Drums)




Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. 
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present PATTY ASCHER in LOVE LIVE LATIN on April 6th at 9pm.
After looking at these photos from the DIVALICIOUS premiere two nights ago, everyone will want to catch the closing night tonight.
The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) is pleased to announce the 2023 MAC Award nominees.

March 3, 2023

Broadway actress Britt Mack, hot off her run as ‘Anna of Cleaves’ in smash hit SIX, will join the Broadway Talk Show  Live with Rye & Friends as the surprise special guest at its show next Sunday, March 12 at 7:00pm at Chelsea Table + Stage.
March 2, 2023

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present John Hill and Danny Visconti in two performances of their new show “Hair and Teeth” on Friday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 15, both at 9:30 PM.
March 2, 2023

See photos of Birdland favorite, two-time Tony-nominated and Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer Amanda Green and her Amazing Friends, performing an evening of her hilarious and moving songs.
March 1, 2023

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Billboard-charting and two-time MAC Award-winning songwriter Billy Recce on Monday, March 31 at 7:00 PM.
March 1, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present TAKE3: The Genre Smashing Trio Where Bach and Bieber Collide. Celebrate with Los Angeles based, Juilliard trained, genre smashing trio, TAKE3 at 54 Below during their 9 month “On the Road Again” tour.
