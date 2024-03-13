The Green Room 42 To Present SWINGIN' WITH SARA: A Jazz Soirée Of Sara Bareilles Hits

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Green Room 42 will present Swingin' with Sara: a jazz soirée of Sara Bareilles hits on March 21st at 9:30pm.

Starring NYC newcomer Madeline Dalton (creator, co-arranger) and music directed by Adam Dorfman (Green Room 42 vet, co-arranger), this evening will feature all of your favorite tunes by Sara Bareilles reimagined in retro genres. From styles such as Andrews Sisters to bossa nova, Dalton's selections run the gamut of vintage music. Special guests will include Mark Planner (Jesus Christ Superstar & Godspell OBC), Dan Macke (Dear Evan Hansen), and Ellis Gage (White Rose Off-Broadway)!

Other guest performers include Ryan Bronston, Marisa Budnick, Alexis Gardiner, Murphy, and Josh Tanzer. The seven-piece jazz band includes Andrés Ayola (reeds), Josh Conklin (drums), Grace Fox (trumpet), Alek Max (guitar), Chris Smucker (reeds), and Jon Toscano (bass).

Swingin' with Sara plays at The Green Room 42 on Thursday, March 21st at 9:30pm. Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. The concert will be livestreamed. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

More About Madeline Dalton

Madeline Dalton is an NYC-based singer, actor, dancer, music arranger, and walking Sara Bareilles encyclopedia. While getting her BFA in Music Theatre at The Hartt School, Madeline co-founded and music directed the a cappella group Treble Threat, which eventually led her to pursue instrumental/vocal arranging. Madeline also arranges pop/rock audition material for professional musical theatre performers. Check out POP2MT on her website and Instagram! NYC credits: Elle Woods in Actor Therapy Sings Legally Blonde, soloist in Actor Therapy at 54 Below (54 Below); soloist & co-producer of You've Gotta Have Hartt (Don't Tell Mama). Select regional credits: A Christmas Carol (Hartford Stage), Private Gomer (Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals), The Addams Family (Priscilla Beach Theatre), A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol (The Butte Theater).

THE GREEN ROOM 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.