The Green Room 42 Presents The Return Of Sirius XM's John Hill With WELLNESS CHECK: A COMIC SONG CYCLE, July 25

John Hill is the co-host of Sirius XM Satellite Radio's "Andy Cohen Live" and hosts his own weekly show "The News with John Hill".

THE GREEN ROOM 42  will present the return of John Hill with an encore performance of his original solo show “Wellness Check: A Comic Song Cycle” on Tuesday, July 25 at 9:30 PM. After sold-out evenings dedicated to Hill's music and lyrics in Los Angeles and Provincetown, he has added brand new songs for a midsummer's “Wellness Check.” In addition to the hits audiences have come to love about his self-harming homophobic chihuahua, women trapped in caves, and faux pas with Jerry Seinfeld, be the first to hear the New York debuts of John's new compositions.

John Hill is the co-host of Sirius XM Satellite Radio's “Andy Cohen Live” weekdays at 10:00 AM ET, and hosts his own weekly show “The News with John Hill” on Tuesdays at 11:00 AM live on Sirius XM channel 102. His theater credits include Hairspray (Fender, original Broadway cast), The Boy from Oz (Mark Herron, original Broadway cast), bare: a pop opera (Jason, original Off-Broadway cast), and Miss Saigon (Broadway national tour). His TV appearances include Bravo's “Watch What Happens Live,” “Project Runway,” “Top Chef,” “Tori and Dean,” “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D List,” “Attack of the Show,” and “Not Today Bianca.” John is the co-creator of the scripted podcast "Naughty" on Wondery+ and the cohost of “Discretion Advised.”

John Hill will perform “Wellness Check” on Tuesday, July 25 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$40. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit Click Here

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot,” our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.




