The Green Room 42 Presents The Return Of Josie De Guzman This May

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – will present two-time Tony Award nominee Josie de Guzman in an encore engagement of her special evening “Back Where I Started” for two performances on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5, both at 7:00 PM.

Returning to the venue following two well-received nights last year, her show features career highlights from her Broadway debut in Liz Swados' Runaways to her Tony nominated portrayals of Maria in West Side Story and Sarah in Guys and Dolls, in addition to her collaborations with Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Jerome Robbins, Alan Jay Lerner, and Burton Lane, along with a few surprises. The evening is directed by Gerard Alessandrini, the creator of Forbidden Broadway, with musical direction by Larry Yurman.

Josie de Guzman was born in New York City and raised in Puerto Rico, where her love for theater began. She started at The Public Theater, playing a teenager in the multi-Tony nominated musical Runaways, written and directed by Liz Swados, followed by Swados' Hagaddah and Lullabye and Goodnight, directed by Joe Papp. She appeared on Broadway in Carmelina, Nick & Nora, and was nominated for the Tony Award as Maria in the first Broadway revival of West Side Story, where she had the unsurpassed experience of working closely with Leonard Bernstein, Jerome Robbins and Gerald Freedman in creating a new production of that classic. She received a second Tony nomination for her performance as Sarah Brown in the acclaimed revival of Guys and Dolls, directed by Jerry Zaks. She's appeared frequently in productions Off-Broadway, across the country, and on tour throughout Europe. Her nightclub and concert work has been seen in New York, at Lincoln Center, in Copland's Lincoln Portrait with the Houston Symphony, and in San Juan. http://www.josiedeguzman.com.

TICKETS

Josie de Guzman will perform “Back Where I Started” on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5, both at 7:00 PM, at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by The New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.