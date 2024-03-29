The EMC List Sings Kesha Comes to 54 Below in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present The EMC List Sings Kesha on May 2nd, 2024 at 9:30pm. This incredible night out highlights Kesha's duality as an irreverent party girl and heart-bearing storyteller. The musical icon's ability to walk the line of incredible honesty, gut busting comedy, and relatability has inspired pop music for decades to come. The EMC List Sings Kesha spans a dozen years of Kesha's catalogue with songs like ‘Woman,' ‘Tik Tok,' ‘Your Love Is My Drug,' ‘Old Flames,' 'Die Young,' and more!

The cast was specifically chosen to highlight the incredible up and coming talent in New York City. The cast features Precious Angel (Elements of Conflict Vol 1 at New York Shorts International Film Festival), Sonali Burns (Dog Sees God, American Theatre of Actors), Michael DeRosa (Disney's The Little Mermaid, The Players Theatre), Brooke Falls (“1994 Jeep Laredo,” “Feverdreamer”), Lindsay Harris (Supervision, The Secret Theatre), Tiana Himmel (Christi's Case Crackers, Actors Temple Theatre), Toni Huegel (Dave Malloy's Don't Stop Me), Timothy Marston (In The Heights, Woodminster Amphitheater), Kathryn Mayer ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Kenza Nejmi (Winner: A New Musical, New York Theatre Barn), Kay Saltonstall, Cara Stofa (Discovery Channel's "Horror High”), Matt Tierney (A Life on the Farm, American Theatre of Actors, comedian on Beat Bobby Flay), Sarah Vieira (Panto USA Cinderella), and Katie Willis (Tick Tick… Boom, Timeslip Theatre). Produced by Matt Tierney and Kathryn Mayer.

Brandon Jackson is doubling as the music director and pianist, joined by Nick Fiorentino on guitar, and the cast on percussion.

Kesha will not appear at this performance.

The EMC List Sings Kesha plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 2nd, 2024. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees), with premiums available for $67.50 (includes

$7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.