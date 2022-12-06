The Broadway Beat Announces First-Ever 75th Annual Winter Gala

Theatre satire site The Broadway Beat has announced their first ever 75th Annual Winter Gala, taking place Friday December 30th at 7:00pm, in-person at Caveat on the lower east side and livestreaming online.

The show - hosted by some people named Norbert, Leo, & Butz - features special guests Aparna Nancherla (Netflix, HBO Max's Search Party), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade, HBO's Barry), Max Crumm (Disaster!), and TikTok phenoms Two Tree Hill, with more guests TBA.

The Broadway Beat issued a prepared statement, which all staff members recited in unison, while on horseback.

"This show is a classy evening for those of high society ONLY. If you've ever purchased a rush ticket, THIS SHOW IS NOT FOR YOU! Premium box seat buyers ONLY! You know, the ones with the tiny opera glasses? Black tie mandatory, but not required."

The show is conceived and written by The Broadway Beat founders/editors Zach Raffio, HaleyJane Rose, and Edward Precht. A limited number of $10 tickets are available as part of Caveat's Financial Need ticket program. Get your in-person or livestream tickets at Caveat.com.