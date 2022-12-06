The Broadway Beat Announces First-Ever 75th Annual Winter Gala
The show - hosted by some people named Norbert, Leo, & Butz - features special guests Aparna Nancherla, Elsie Fisher, Max Crumm, and Two Tree Hill
Theatre satire site The Broadway Beat has announced their first ever 75th Annual Winter Gala, taking place Friday December 30th at 7:00pm, in-person at Caveat on the lower east side and livestreaming online.
The show - hosted by some people named Norbert, Leo, & Butz - features special guests Aparna Nancherla (Netflix, HBO Max's Search Party), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade, HBO's Barry), Max Crumm (Disaster!), and TikTok phenoms Two Tree Hill, with more guests TBA.
The Broadway Beat issued a prepared statement, which all staff members recited in unison, while on horseback.
"This show is a classy evening for those of high society ONLY. If you've ever purchased a rush ticket, THIS SHOW IS NOT FOR YOU! Premium box seat buyers ONLY! You know, the ones with the tiny opera glasses? Black tie mandatory, but not required."
The show is conceived and written by The Broadway Beat founders/editors Zach Raffio, HaleyJane Rose, and Edward Precht. A limited number of $10 tickets are available as part of Caveat's Financial Need ticket program. Get your in-person or livestream tickets at Caveat.com.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 7, 2022
GPC Entertainment will bring their signature show, The Guilty Pleasures Cabaret, to a new venue this holiday season. This fresh take on traditional cabaret will be presented on Thursday, December 29th at 9:30PM EST at Chelsea Table + Stage with a live stream option for audience members who wish to view the show from home.
Bradstan Boutique Hotel at The Eldred Preserve presents Karen Mason in CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS!
December 7, 2022
Bradstan Boutique Hotel at The Eldred Preserve will present the return of Karen Mason for her legendary Christmas show on December 11 at 8pm.
The Broadway Beat Announces First- Ever 75th Annual Winter Gala
December 6, 2022
Theatre satire site The Broadway Beat has announced their first ever 75th Annual Winter Gala, taking place Friday December 30th at 7:00pm, in-person at Caveat on the lower east side and livestreaming online.
Photos: THE VOICE Runner-Up Billy Gilman Storms The Birdland Stage With A Holiday Show!
December 6, 2022
See photos as Birdland presents country/pop singer Billy Gilman in concert on Monday, December 5. Gilman is best known for being runner-up on NBC’s “The Voice.”
Gen Parton-Shin Joins Stevie Holland and Justin Sargent for PLATINUM DREAMS In Concert at 54Below
December 6, 2022
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present a first-time ever concert event featuring the songs from the new musical Platinum Dreams.