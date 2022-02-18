The 4th International Exchange of the CHICAGO PARIS CABARET CONNEXION Announced

Working In Concert announces the 4th international exchange of the Cabaret Connexion, to be held in Chicago, May 8 to 16, 2022. Open to performers and the public, the event convenes cabaret enthusiasts from around the globe to gather for concerts and educational workshops.

The event is held alternately in Chicago and Paris, two of the world's hotspots for the intimate art form of cabaret.

"Audience and performers are essential and equal parts of the cabaret art form," said Claudia Hommel, Working in Concert executive director and founder of the Cabaret Connexion. "We especially welcome participation of audience members who may be new to cabaret and its rich history in Chicago."

Hommel staged the first Cabaret Connexion in 2017 to support the vibrant cabaret scene in France-the birthplace of cabaret-and then hosted the exchange in 2018 in Chicago to continue fostering cultural exchange with French artists.

This year's lineup of of performers leading workshops, discussions, concerts and master classes includes Award-winning New York cabaret artist Jeff Harnar, Michèle Barbier, private secretary to Josephine Baker, director, singer, musician, and composer Clotilde Rullaud, renowned international opera cum cabaret performer Cynthia Clarey, Isabelle Georges, award-winning bilingual singer-actor, a team of French performers, and many more.

The Connexion will run concurrently with Chicago Cabaret Week (May 6-15), a city-wide festival of 14 concerts in as many venues. In collaboration with Chicago Cabaret Professionals, Acts Of Kindness Cabaret and The Cabaret Project, Working In Concert has organized Chicago Cabaret Week to celebrate cabaret concerts of blues, jazz, burlesque, Songbook, R&B, comedy and more.

The Cabaret Connexion invites the public to attend the Chicago Cabaret Week evening and weekend performances throughout the city, and to audit daytime workshops Monday to Friday at Holy Trinity High School. Those interested should register now to guarantee their choice of workshops and master classes, and to perform in the grand Showcase Concert on Saturday, May 14.

The closing Cabaret Connexion event, May 16, salutes the legacy of Josephine Baker featuring Michèle Barbier, singer-songwriter who in her youth served as Baker's private secretary.

For a full schedule of Cabaret Connexion events, and to register, visit cabaretconnexion.org/conferences/cabaret-connexion-2022/.