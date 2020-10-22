Tenacious Theatrics Presents ROCKY HORROR ONLINE CABARET

'Rocky Horror Online Cabaret' will be available on YouTube October 25th - October 31st at 7PM.

To get in the Halloween Rocky Horror Spirit, Tenacious Theatrics is producing a 'Rocky Horror Online Cabaret' that will be available on YouTube October 25th - October 31st at 7PM, with a special midnight premiere on Halloween Night!

Once COVID-19 reached all parts of the world, live theatre became a thing of the past. A fond memory that we are still longing to return to our lives. In these uncertain times, actors and musicians are striving to find creative outlets and ways to make art with each other. With the advancement of technology, we are able to get on platforms like Zoom and Facetime to create, rehearse, and perform. Their theatre group, being fairly new, sought to take advantage of what was readily available, and develop a process in which to keep theatre and music alive.

Rocky Horror Online Cabaret celebrates the on-going tradition of performing 'The Rocky Horror Show' during Halloween week while also keeping the actors, musicians, crew, and audience safe from the pandemic. The process allowed the team to work in their own space and on their own time, recording music, vocals and videos for the production. With all of the components edited together, the show will be streamed onto YouTube Live.

See the listed dates and times of each show below:

October 25th: 7pm (EST)

https://youtu.be/k01MxkXfZXA

October 26th: 7pm (EST)

https://youtu.be/iLrkr1Kt0KA

October 27th: 7pm (EST)

https://youtu.be/dRItWQzfEPI

October 28th: 3pm (EST)

https://youtu.be/4IBRo4sJlTs

October 29th: 7pm (EST)

https://youtu.be/UOAx6OIhxq4

October 30th: 7pm (EST)

https://youtu.be/YHe-x6Yq4Qg

October 31st: 7pm (EST)

https://youtu.be/U2tG6YfIp18

November 1st: 12am (EST) *special midnight screening

https://youtu.be/oudVru1PKFE

a??The show is free to watch, and is accepting donations.

You can donate here: https://fundly.com/tenacious-theatrics-rocky-horror-online-cabaret-2

