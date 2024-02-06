Teal Wicks and Jayke Workman Join BACK TO BROADWAY: THE MUSIC OF CANAAN J. HARRIS at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Back to Broadway; The Music of Canaan J Harris. This thrilling evening features a full slate of original songs, including numbers from his original musicals Boys, Boys, Behave!, Plane Girl: A Musical That is Not About Amelia Earhart and Elaine?!. With a talented cast of friends, familiar faces, and Broadway's best, get ready to leave humming brand-new classics that combine the sounds of contemporary and Golden Age musical theater.

The multifaceted cast includes Broadway favorites Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Wicked) and Jayke Workman (Chicago), alongside Cara Rose DiPietro, Mia Cherise Hall, Jaelyn Alexander. Travis Anderson, Hallie Bond, Sydney Borchers, Hannah Coffman, Alex Colavecchio, Hannah Ellowitz, Emma Hubeny, Megan Hull, Tess Jonas, Isidora Kecman, Eric May Liu, Katryna Marttala, Maria Nalieth, Spencer Petro, Maddie Ryan, Dusty Sanders, and Elizabeth Wyld. Additional music and lyrics by Hayley Goldenberg, Julia Sonya Koyfman, with lyrics by Alex Ngo, Santino DeAngelo, and Jacob Iglitzin. Produced by Ian McQueen.

Back to Broadway plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 25th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees). Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available atClick Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Canaan J. Harris is a NYC-based pianist, composer, and music directior who recently graduated as part of the inaugural class of the Musical Creators Institute. He's currently working on 3 musicals: Boys, Boys Behave!, Elaine!?, and Plane Girl. He is often seen music directing cabarets at 54 Below, The Green Room 42, or the Laurie Beechman Theater; he has also music directed regionally at Theater Aspen, Cortland Repertoiry Theater, Bristol Valley Theater. Canaan was also a recipient of the SUNY PACC Prize to fund his Pocket Opera Project (POP) which developes 15-minute operas based on middle schooler's short stories with composers and librettists from Binghamton Univerity and are performed by a local opera company to enrich the local community and engage them in the arts.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.