Tara Jackson to Bring ALLOW ME TO INTRODUCE MYSELF to 54 Below
The HADESTOWN dance captain performs a musical journey spanning R&B, pop, and country with a five-piece band.
54 Below will present Tara Jackson in Allow Me To Introduce Myself on November 1st, 2026 at 9:30pm. Tara Jackson, veteran dance captain of the long running Broadway juggernaut, Hadestown, is ready to show you exactly what she can do! Jackson performs the songs that have shaped her into the woman, mother, and artist she is today. Tune your ears to a mix of classic R&B artists like Whitney and Aretha, modern pop divas like Adele and Céline, to Disney, to some good ol' country music (she is a native Calgarian after all), and everything in between. Mark your calendars! This talent is ready to say, “What's up, New York! I'm here!”
Comprised of award-winning musicians who have played with the likes of Jon Batiste and Whitney Houston and many whom have graced a Broadway stage, the five-piece band will be led by Musical Director, Glenn Alexander II, fresh off his run of conducting the Les Misérables national tour. Guitarist, Sherrod Barnes, bassist, Andre Cleghorn, drummer, Steven Jackson, and, violinist, Alexandria Hill, will breathe life into new arrangements of some of your favorite songs. Special guests include Gregory Treco (Hamilton,Taboo).
Tara Jackson in Allow Me To Introduce Myself plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 1st, 2026 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $47 (includes $7 in fees). Premiums are $58 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.
More About Tara Jackson
Tara was born and raised in Calgary, Alberta and is of Jamaican/Haitian heritage. She began singing at the age of 3 and has had a passion for it ever since. As a child, Tara was immersed into music through singing and piano lessons and studied dance as well as various sports. With such strong taking to music and after competing in local events and attending and graduating from Berklee College Of Music with honors, she knew she was meant to pursue a career in creating music and storytelling. Favorite credits include her three-time award winning performances of Celie in The Color Purple and being Dance Captain at Hadestown on Broadway. For Steven, Rome, and Tayo.
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