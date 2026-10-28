Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
TRAVEL by Scott Barbarino and The BevNaps to Return to Laurie Beechman
The doo-wop group features lead vocalist Scott Barbarino, the BevNaps, and a full ensemble performing classic harmony numbers.
The two-time MAC Award-winning DooWop harmony group, Scott Barbarino and The BevNaps returns to The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Saturday, November 14 at 9:30 PM with an encore of their newest show, Travel.
Lead vocalist Scott Barbarino is joined by musical director-pianist and sometime backup vocalist, Mark Hartman, plus the BevNaps: Anna Anderson and Dylan Berkshire. Ian Jesse on bass, Drew Bastian on drums, Ryan Weisheit on saxophone and special guests Katelyn Lauria, JD Smurthwaite and Pemberton also join the fun! With arrangements by Hartman, an original BevNap, there are beautiful harmonies in tunes such as 'You Belong to Me,' 'Twilight Time' and 'These Foolish Things.'
Scott Barbarino and The BevNaps: Travel premiered at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on May 28, reminding 'a thoroughly delighted audience—how cool and hip the music is,' says Marilyn Lester, NiteLife Exchange. 'Move over Little Anthony and the Imperials, The Cadillacs, The Duprees, The Drifters and The Flamingos—The BevNaps are back!'
'Crooner/comedian Scott Barbarino and his Doo-Wop vocal comedy group, The BevNaps, feature tight retro harmonies coupled with shtick-in-your-eye comedy!' ~ Legendary Talk Show Host Joe Franklin
'Like Rodney Dangerfield and The McGuire Sisters meet the Rat Pack on 'Saturday Night Live!'' ~ Marle Becker, WBAI
Scott Barbarino and The BevNaps: Travel
Saturday, November 14 @ 9:30 PM
- Lead Vocalist: Scott Barbarino
- The BevNaps: Anna Anderson & Dylan Berkshire
- Musical Director / Pianist / Backup Vocals: Mark Hartman
- Bass: Ian Jesse
- Drums: Drew Bastian
- Saxophone: Ryan Weisheit
- Special Guests: Katelyn Lauria & JD Smurthwaite & Pemberton
Laurie Beechman Theatre
407 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
www.thebeechman.com
(212) 695-6909
$25.00 cover (+ fees) and $25 food/beverage minimum per guest
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