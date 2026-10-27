Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Miriam Shor and Myra Lucretia Taylor to Join YOU MIGHT KNOW HER FROM at the Laurie Beechman
The comedy-interview series hosted by Anne Rodeman and Damian Bellino will present behind-the-scenes stories and career-spanning conversations.
You Might Know Her From, the comedy-interview talk show hosted by queer best friends Anne Rodeman and Damian Bellino, will return to New York City's Laurie Beechman Theatre on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 7 p.m., featuring special guests Miriam Shor and Myra Lucretia Taylor.
Following a sold-out New York debut in February and live engagements in Denver, Provincetown, and Columbia, Missouri, the show returns to the Laurie Beechman Theatre for another evening celebrating the women who make us laugh, make us cry, and steal scenes while they're doing it.
Miriam Shor is a recent Emmy-nominee for her performance in Vince Gilligan's Apple TV series Pluribus. Other notable credits include Younger, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, FX's The Americans, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, American Fiction, Maestro, and the indie Magic Hour. She will next appear on AMC's The Audacity.
Myra Lucretia Taylor was also recently seen in the Academy Award-winning film American Fiction opposite Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown, Erika Alexander, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Her other film and TV appearances include Atlanta, Poker Face, Hunters, Girls, and The Big Sick. A Tony-nominee for Tina, her other Broadway credits include Nine and Macbeth.
Known for its signature blend of comedy, cultural history, and deep affection for women in the arts, You Might Know Her From invites audiences into career-spanning conversations featuring behind-the-scenes stories, surprising Hollywood connections, audience games, and trivia.
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