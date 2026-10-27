Miriam Shor and Myra Lucretia Taylor to Join YOU MIGHT KNOW HER FROM at the Laurie Beechman

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You Might Know Her From, the comedy-interview talk show hosted by queer best friends Anne Rodeman and Damian Bellino, will return to New York City's Laurie Beechman Theatre on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 7 p.m., featuring special guests Miriam Shor and Myra Lucretia Taylor.

Following a sold-out New York debut in February and live engagements in Denver, Provincetown, and Columbia, Missouri, the show returns to the Laurie Beechman Theatre for another evening celebrating the women who make us laugh, make us cry, and steal scenes while they're doing it.

Miriam Shor is a recent Emmy-nominee for her performance in Vince Gilligan's Apple TV series Pluribus. Other notable credits include Younger, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, FX's The Americans, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, American Fiction, Maestro, and the indie Magic Hour. She will next appear on AMC's The Audacity.

Myra Lucretia Taylor was also recently seen in the Academy Award-winning film American Fiction opposite Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown, Erika Alexander, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Her other film and TV appearances include Atlanta, Poker Face, Hunters, Girls, and The Big Sick. A Tony-nominee for Tina, her other Broadway credits include Nine and Macbeth.

Known for its signature blend of comedy, cultural history, and deep affection for women in the arts, You Might Know Her From invites audiences into career-spanning conversations featuring behind-the-scenes stories, surprising Hollywood connections, audience games, and trivia.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 07 Hrs 58 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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