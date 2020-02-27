Toxic Masculinity the Musical comes to Feinstein's/54 Below on March 25, 2020.

Gavin and Trent, two of the world's greatest bachelors, are here to teach you (the lame and hopeless audience) how to pick up women and live their lifestyle. So, pull a stool up to the bar as they rescue your lame ass through song, sketches and the strong power of bromance. What could possibly go wrong?

TOXIC MASCULINITY: The Musical was written and stars Ken McGraw (UCB) and Douglas Widick (UCB, North Coast, Pop Roulette) and is directed by Caitlin Bitzegaio (The Rundown with Robin Thede, MTV, truTV).

Executive produced by Lisa Dozier King and Joe Trentacosta.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit https://54below.com/events/toxic-masculinity-the-musical/.





