TONY YAZBECK Returns To 54 Below September 7 and 8

Recently, it was announced that Tony Award nominated actor Tony Yazbeck will be returning to 54 Below on September 7th and 8th with a ‘freshened up' version of the show he premiered on that same stage earlier this year. That production (given a rave review from Broadway World Cabaret HERE) is touted by Tony as being a “different show in ways. Lighter and more celebratory of life and everything that being present and grateful can bring!”. The star of eleven Broadway shows, Yazbeck has been a staple on the nightclub circuit for years, at times working the solo show vibe, and other times doing duo shows with close friends from the Broadway community. A particular favorite of both 54 Below audiences and Broadway World Cabaret, Tony Yazbeck leaves no stone unturned when it comes to creating just the right mixture of song and storytelling, life lessons and philosophy, showmanship and personal connection, and always dance. After all, what is a Tony Yazbeck show without dance? Inarguably one of the great song and dance men in the history of Broadway, Yazbeck is patently most comfortable when incorporating terpsichore into his nightclub acts that always represent, authentically, the depth of his artistic intention.

Reserve seats for the September 7 or 8 shows (7 pm) HERE.

Most recently seen on Broadway playing the Hollywood legend Cary Grant in the musical play Flying Over Sunset, Tony Yazbeck will soon be branching out as an entertainment industry proficient. In June it was announced that Yazbeck will be the director of a prestigious Lincoln Center event to take place at David Geffen Hall on February 18th of 2024. Presented by Manhattan Concert Productions, CHILDREN OF EDEN will feature Auli’i Cravalho, Nikki Renee Daniels, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and Paul Alexander Nolan, with Kimberly Grigsby acting as Musical Director. Sharing the news on his social media, Yazbeck said, "This music and this story means so much to me and I'm grateful to help share it with the world!" Until he settles down into his director’s chair, fans can either catch Tony Yazbeck during his September run at 54 Below or they can follow him on his Instagram page HERE.

With the announcement of this new Tony Yazbeck show came one of the club’s customary discounts. The Tony Award honored venue, which recently announced a transition to non-profit status, is working hard on a focus at opening up their doors to a wider audience through discounts like their new $15 ticket initiative (read about that HERE). By using the code YAZBECK5 when purchasing tickets, patrons can get five dollars off of certain seats in the house.





MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.