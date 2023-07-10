54 Below to Offer $15 Tickets Through New Ticket Initiative

54 BELOW is launching its Ticket Initiative, a series of programs designed to make tickets more accessible to a wider audience, as part of their expanded not-for-profit mission and goals. Starting on Monday, July 10, a limited number of $15 tickets will become available for most 54 Below shows and will have no food & beverage minimum purchase. These tickets will be put on sale via Click Here each Monday afternoon starting at 1pm for the following week’s performances.

The Ticket Initiative is supported by members of 54 Below’s new Patron Program and the club’s Inaugural Donor Committee, both formed shortly after it transitioned to non-profit status. To support these programs, visit www.54below.com/support.

July artists whose shows will be available for $15 (plus fees) include Liz Callaway, MOIPEI, and Tichina Arnold & Beth Behrs, as well as group shows such as 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits, & The Players: Cast Members from & Juliet, 54 Sings Frank Sinatra, 54 Celebrates 2000’s Musicals, and more. Currently, shows through July 23 are live with this new ticket price. On July 17, shows for the week of July 24-30 will be made available and each subsequent Monday will feature new shows for the following week added to the inventory. Audience members who are interested in these tickets should visit each show’s page on the 54 Below website and select the $15 ticket from the available options.

Chairman of the Board Tom Viertel said “We are so pleased to be able to launch this significant new ticket initiative to continue our mission of developing and preserving the art of cabaret and growing audiences for 54 Below’s family of incredible artists. As a non-profit, we are committed to these goals and will be rolling out even more initiatives in the coming months.”

$15 tickets will be sold first-come, first-serve online only and the food and beverage minimum will be waived for these guests. Regular tickets typically range in price from $35 to $115. For more information about the $15 tickets, visit https://54below.org/ticket-initiative/.

54 Below remains committed to opening its doors to an economically diverse audience of all ages and backgrounds. Other programs in 54 Below’s Ticket Initiative, including complimentary tickets for writers and composers of musical theater, a free under 35-membership, and more, will be announced in the coming weeks.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below is a non-profit institution that was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features superb dining and scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.

Photo credit: Nina Westervelt