TOGETHER AGAIN...AGAIN! Comes to the Green Room 42

The performance acknowledges the difficult 18-month period when Broadway was shut down due to Covid-19.

Jan. 31, 2023  

TOGETHER AGAIN...AGAIN! Comes to the Green Room 42 The Green Room 42, in conjunction with Jarrett Winters Morley, will present TOGETHER AGAIN...AGAIN!, on Friday, March 24th, at 7 PM. Directed and Music Directed by Jarrett Winters Morley, and conceived by Jarrett Winters Morley & Chandler Sinks, Together Again...Again! acknowledges the difficult 18-month period when Broadway was shut down due to Covid-19, 2 years of Broadway's return, and gives an opportunity to celebrate artists whose careers were impacted by this historic event. The performance features Cameron Anthony, Elizabeth Baxley, Jack D'Emilio, Spencer Gonzalez, Aubrey Leigh Kirk, Jordan Kliphon, Jenna Levere, Steven Martella, Jarrett Winters Morley, Chandler Sinks, Natalie Sibille, Maria Tramontozzi, Cat Tron, as well as a 5-piece band.

"We are so honored to bring "Together Again...Again!" to Green Room 42. It has been such a pleasure to work with Jarrett, who without this concert wouldn't have made it past my notes app. It is the best feeling in the world to create art with your friends, and I am so excited to bring them all together- again." - Chandler Sinks

"A former college professor of mine told me post-college that no one was going to just hand us these moments. Create these opportunities. We have to go out and create them for ourselves, in this day and age more so than ever. My entire life that is what I have always strived to do, and will continue to do so. It's my absolute honor to be able to do a show with so many talented individuals, and create a safe, nurturing, and welcoming environment for them to express not only their artistry but themselves as individuals." - Jarrett Winters Morley

Tickets start at $39 and are available until sold out. These can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221730®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jarrettwintersmorley.com%2Ftogetheragain?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




