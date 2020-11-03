TIN PAN ALLEY 2 Concert Series To Return With Three More Musical Theatre Writers

Tune in Friday, November 13, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Tin Pan Alley 2, a free concert series featuring new musical theatre works, will feature a panel of emerging writers on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 7:30pm. The November 2020 edition will be showcasing new works by three writers Tristen Moseley, Gabrielle Mirabella, and Stephen Wagener Bennett, and hosted by Durra Leung and Sam Rosenblatt. The streaming is free, and will stay online permanently. For more information and to RSVP, go to Tin Pan Alley2's website.

The idea of Tin Pan Alley 2 is from the legendary birthplace of numerous American Standards in the early 20th century. The concert series' mission is to provide a platform for emerging musical theatre writers, and free entertainment for the audience. The last concert in September 2020 aimed to amplify female writers' voices, and in July 2020 it featured LGBTQIA+ writers and content. The curators and hosts Durra Leung and Sam Rosenblatt recently shared their vision of Tin Pan Alley 2 in an exclusive interview with BroadwayWorld.

The November 2020 lineup will feature a diverse roster of talents from Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program (GMTWP) at New York University, a community of collaborators engaged in the ever-evolving process of creating new musical theatre. All three featured emerging writers (Tristen Moseley, Gabrielle Mirabella, and Stephen Wagener Bennett) will be presenting their works mostly incubated in the GMTWP program. Their collaborators for the songs in this concert include Erin Hoerchler, Kathy Ng, Judy Yin, Enzo Veiga, Ernie Bird, Maggie Sharp Tallan, and Sam Rosenblatt. Guest performers are Erika Ji, Kathy Ng, Heather Buck, Enzo Veiga, Andrew Strano, Vanessa Sierra, Niki Badua, Tabor Reed, Risdon Reed, Nicole Tsarouhas, Nate Riebli, Claire Saunders, Tatiana Wechsler, and Ali Regan.

Bios

Tristen Moseley is a writer who hates reality & loves empathy. Recent works include Mary, Mother of Monsters and The Wind Doesn't Blow Here. tristenmoseley.com

Gabrielle Mirabella is an actor and musical theatre writer. Recent graduate of the NYU Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, writing credits include: Finalist for the 2020 Theater Now's 10-Minute Musical Festival at Merkin Hall, for her mini-musical RISE, written with collaborator Ernie Bird. Currently, Mirabella & Bird are Co-Producing the Musical Women's History Podcast, "What Will She Do Next?". As an actor; Mamma Mia! and Elf, the musical (Nat. Tours) Regional Premiere of First Date, Professional Premiere of Bubble Boy & World Premiere of Stranger Sings! A Musical Parody written by Cinco Paul (Despicable Me). Graduate of Manhattan School of Music and proud member of both Actors Equity and Dramatists Guild. www.gabriellemirabella.com

Stephen Wagener Bennett has been writing music for theatre for a decade now, beginning while he was training and working as an actor. In 2013, he produced a musical take on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, called What You Will. He has written music for works including Highly Impractical Theatre's Three Sisters, Linked Dance Theatre's Freaks Don't Cry, several productions with This is Not a Theatre Company, as well as Dominic Finocchiaro's brut. He is currently working with Sam Rosenblatt on Night Witches, a full-length musical about real-life WWII bombers, as well as a project with Finocchiaro on defining masculinity. He has composed dramatic scores and music directed for the West Kortright Center's Shakespeare in the Valley since 2017. Stephen is an alum of NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. Find him at stephenwagenerbennett.com.

