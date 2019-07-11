THOSE MUSCLEBOUND COWBOYS FROM SNAKE PIT GULCH to Play Dixon Place One Night Only

As part of HOT! Festival, the NYC Celebration of Queer Culture, Dixon Place will present a one night only performance of Those Musclebound Cowboys From Snake Pit Gulch, a new musical with book by Andy Halliday, music by Frank Schiro, and lyrics by CJ Critt on Thursday, July 18 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $15/$12 (advance) and $18/$15 (at the door). To make a reservation, click here.

Pinkerton Agent, Stanley Whimple, disguised as Femme Fatale Daisy LaFleur, heads west, during the Gold Rush of 1849. He journeys to the wild and wooly town of Snake Pit Gulch. Where men are men and the mail order brides ain't comin'! The men have discovered that loving each other is the natural way to go. And Daisy continues to help spread the love while fighting corruption and murder. Will "she" make it out alive, with her corset strings still laced up tight? Come along with us and find out! It's a tune filled, knee slapping, toe tapping new musical!

The cast will include Jordan Ahnquist, Andy Halliday, Scott Harrison, Rob Hatzenbeller, Rob Maitner, Martavius Parrish and Jared Starkey.

The piece was developed by G.R. Johnson in several workshops over the last two years. He directed Andy Halliday's productions of Nothing But Trash and Up The Rabbit Hole.

Dixon Place is located at 161A Chrystie Street, between Rivington and Delancey. The show runs approximately 75 minutes.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You