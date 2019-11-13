THE SHELLY & FRIENDS REVUE Will Play at Broadway's Bond 45 Restaurant Every Monday

Fireman Hospitality Group announces special Monday night concerts at Downstairs at Bond 45 (221 West 46th Street). "Shelly & Friends" nights will light up the stage with hosts Frank DiLella (Emmy Award winning host of Spectrum News NY1's On Stage) and Broadway legend Irene Gandy.



The concert nights will be the first of its kind for the popular Times Square restaurant, which is a staple for Broadway performers and will be presented weekly on Monday evenings, a dark night for most Broadway shows. The inaugural night will feature a surprise celebration for restauranteur legend Shelly Fireman, whose other restaurants include Redeye Grill, Café Fiorello, Brooklyn Diner and Trattoria Dell'Arte. The setting will be in Bond 45's downstairs, nicknamed 'the villa' which was co-designed by Fireman along with Broadway set designer David Korins.

Each week's shows will feature singers from Broadway and off and will feature a special theme. Since the opening week is Thanksgiving, the theme will be Gratitude.

Reservations will be taken for the evening either for tables or barstools at the bar. The entire a la carte Bond 45 menu will be available for the audience to enjoy during the performance.

Town & Country Magazine hailed Fireman as "the King of Pre-Theatre Dining." "Broadway stars might duck in after the curtain call to relax and refuel, or maybe even on their nights off. The vibe is unpretentious, the food always just what you want.

https://www.bond45ny.com/





