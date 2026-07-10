THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL IN CONCERT and More Set for 54 Below Next Week

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Next week, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including The Scarlet Pimpernel in Concert, Ray Angry, featuring Wayne Brady & Orfeh, plus more. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

RAY ANGRY, FEAT. Wayne Brady & Orfeh! – JULY 13 AT 7PM

Multi award-honored pianist, composer, producer, and solo recording artist Ray Angry returns to 54 Below for an evening showcasing his thrilling piano talents along with some very special guests. Recognized industry-wide as “Mister Goldfinger” as a member of The Roots and on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Ray’s show will transcend genres, blending jazz, R&B, classical, soul, pop, and Broadway in an evening of astounding musicianship.

Featuring special guests Emmy winner and Grammy nominee Wayne Brady (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” Chicago, The Wiz) and Tony® and Grammy nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde, Chicago, Burlesque on the West End).

Ray Angry is a pianist, producer, composer, and arranger who is one of the most in-demand artists today. Classically trained with roots in gospel, Ray’s resume includes names such as Jeff Beck, Wynton Marsalis, Mark Ronson, Q-Tip, Yolanda Adams, Daniel Winans, Joss Stone, Sting, Me’Shell Ndegéocello, Esperanza Spalding, Terri Lyne Carrington, Cindy Blackman, a duo of Mick Jagger & Dave Stewart, Estelle, Richard Smallwood, Dionne Warwick, Dianne Reeves, Queen Latifah, D’Angelo, Lauryn Hill, Kelis, Christina Aguilera, and ongoing associates, The Roots.

Ray is the CEO and Founder of Mister Goldfinger Music Group, which released the album Ray Angry One and singles from his Public Domain project. Recent projects include Ray’s solo piano album, Ray Angry Three; a trio album with David Murray and Questlove entitled Plumb; an album of Ray’s weekly NYC live show, Producer Mondays, and the recently released duo album with Ryan Shaw entitled OFF Broadway.

Ray’s film and television work includes composing music for Amy Schumer’s “Life & Beth” Seasons 1 & 2 on Hulu; Seasons 1 – 5 of “Inside Amy Schumer” on Paramount+; the award-winning short film Aisle 2; Expecting Amy on HBO; the documentary film, Why Is We Americans?; the critically acclaimed award nominated documentary film, Descendant on Netflix; the feature film, The Lockdown; the feature documentary, Out of Breath; Amy Schumer’s comedy special, Emergency Contact on Netflix; the sports documentary series, “Up for Debate” on ESPN, and the upcoming film documentary about Earth, Wind & Fire on HBO. Ray can be seen weekly on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” as a member of the house band, The Roots.

Last performance season marked Ray’s year-long Artist-in-Residency with MCG Jazz in Pittsburgh. The residency included the performance premiere of Ray’s works arranged for the Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra, special curated performances, and exclusive education and masterclass presentations. The big band arrangements of Ray’s works will be performed again with the Toledo Jazz Orchestra this year.

Ray’s symphonic work includes premiering his debut orchestral piece Black Athena ~ Power, commissioned by the Lexington Symphony, followed by performances by other orchestras around the U.S. including recently by the Toledo Symphony. In 2025, Ray premiered with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra as a piano soloist, as well as having his compositions arranged and performed by the orchestra. He has been commissioned to create a new orchestral work for the 20th anniversary of the Ferguson Center in Newport News, VA, which will be premiered in 2027 featuring the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and special guests.

$80 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $124 premium seating (includes $14 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CONTEMPLATIONS ON FREEDOM: SONGS THAT PROTECT YOUR JOY – JULY 13 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Have you been a victim of our current newscycle? What does the pursuit of happiness actually look like in 2026? Join us for Contemplations on Freedom, an evening dedicated to our internal battles, our grievances, our crossroads, but most of all, our healing. Fresh from an Off-Broadway run, Kiara Wade returns to 54 Below: this time with some friends in tow! Featuring some of your favorite theatre songs reimagined along with jazz, rock, folk, R&B and poetry, come, enjoy a night of music, and find your joy.

Music direction by Rashad McPherson, with Muzikaldunk on drums, Marcos Robinson on guitar, and Morgan Wardlaw on bass.

Produced by Kiara Wade and Brandon Bogle. Featuring Anika Braganza, Natalie Louise Charles, Kaeja Cox, Johnique Edwards, Mya Ison, Cal Mitchell, Abigail Onwunali, Maleek Rae, and Kiara Wade.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL IN CONCERT – JULY 14 AT 7PM

Perhaps the most celebrated cult musical in modern Broadway history, The Scarlet Pimpernel will come swooping back to life on the stage of 54 Below in a fiery stage-concert that highlights the brilliant and exciting score by Frank Wildhorn and Nan Knighton. With songs like “Into the Fire,” “Storybook,” “Where’s the Girl?,” and so many other thrilling numbers, this special concert event will either re-ignite your love for this famous show or make you fall in love with it for the very first time.

The Scarlet Pimpernel in Concert will star today’s great Broadway stars, handpicked by NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who will be producing, directing, and hosting this much-anticipated show. Mr. Siegel has produced more than 600 major concert events all over the world, including producing, directing, and writing shows for Michael Feinstein.

The Scarlet Pimpernel: In Concert offers a unique opportunity to hear this beloved score live and with today’s great talent! Don’t miss it!

Produced, directed, and narrated by Scott Siegel. Musical direction and piano by Michael Lavine. Featuring Ben Jones, William Michals, and Jill Paice.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist. $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Chappell Roan – JULY 14 AT 9:30PM

Chappell Roan will not appear at this performance

For one night only, we’re turning 54 Below into the Pink Pony Club! Hop on “The Subway” and join us for a celebration of your favorite artist’s favorite artist, Chappell Roan. Featuring hit songs such as “HOT TO GO!,” “Good Luck, Babe!,” and “Red Wine Supernova,” this is not a show to miss. Don’t waste your Tuesday night on a first date– come spend it dancing the evening away with this exciting cast of NYC’s rising stars!

Produced by Olivia Bloch. Music direction by Noah Baez.

Featuring Apryl Arden, Solymar Baxter, Emma Benson, Olivia Cholewczynski, Brooks Gillespie, Avery Mekhi Hannon, Wyatt Hatfield, Autumn Jewel Hogan, Lyla Karekinian, Kelsey Kline, Angelica Lozada Ramos, Olivia Luzquinos, Riley McGeary, Benedicta Syran, and Jojo Trewin.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ann Hampton Callaway AND Liz Callaway: BOOM! 15TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – JULY 15 – 18 AT 7PM

The performance on Jul 18 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand! Tony Award®-nominated sisters Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway return to 54 Below with the 15th anniversary of BOOM!, their hit show celebrating the soundtrack of their childhood with unforgettable songs from the ‘60s and ’70s. BOOM! is a joyous, exultant evening – sometimes zany, often moving, always surprising – that features tunes made famous by Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, Jimmy Webb, Stevie Wonder, and others, brimming with a warmth, joy and love that will transport you back to a time when the songs on the radio were the soundtrack of life.

The New York Times writes that the Callaway sisters “lift these songs to expressive heights rarely attained by any singer.”

$96.50 cover charge (includes $11.50 in fees). $157 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $162.50 premium seating (includes $17.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY ORIGINALS – JULY 17 AT 9:30PM

For each Broadway Originals show, a glittering array of theater stars will be assembled by producer/writer/host Scott Siegel with the express purpose of singing the songs that they performed in their original Broadway productions. During the course of this series, decades upon decades of Broadway history will be on glorious display on the 54 Below stage, when stars from the 20th and 21st centuries return to sing the songs that made (and make) the Great White Way great.

In this historic nightclub concert event, the history of Broadway will be re-lived when actors from the opening night casts of Broadway shows or the from the first casts of Broadway revivals once again sing the songs that thrilled audiences when they were performed on the New York stage. And hear their personal stories about introducing those songs or bringing them, for the first time, to a new generation. As the announcer for the Lone Ranger might say, “Return with us now to those thrilling days of yesteryear” and hear not only the great songs of Broadway, but hear them sung by the actors and actresses who made them famous in the first place.

Scott Siegel created/wrote/hosted Broadway Originals for The Town Hall, where it was that legendary institution’s gala annual concert for half-a-dozen years. Now, for the first time, Mr. Siegel is bringing this much-beloved and famous concert series from a theater that seats 1,500 people to the intimate surroundings of 54 Below. The opportunity to witness the glory of Broadway, up close and personal, has never been more reachable.

Music direction by Michael Lavine. Featuring Karen Mason, Manu Narayan, Tony Award® nominee Lee Roy Reams, and more stars to be announced!

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $96.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW – JULY 18 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

They’ve served you food. They’ve put on your shows. They’ve helped you purchase tickets. They’ve put together your events and answered all of your emails. Now, they’re starring in a show for you!

Come join the staff of 54 Below as they put their talent on display in a variety show for the ages. Servers, managers, programmers, marketers, cooks, and more – there’s a whole staff of talent waiting to be shared!

Hosted and produced by Macon Prickett and Alex Martins. Featuring Mark Beyer, Rae-Ann Cabralis, Adelina Correa, Grace Flavien, Ben George, Sarah Goodman, Malcolm Holmes, Alex Martins, Cassi Mikat, Georgia Ossorguine, Luis Palomino, Mia Porter, Macon Prickett, Shayna Rives, Kat Rodriguez, Niqo Torrez, plus special guest Rachel Flamm!

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Frank Sinatra: THE CONCERT! – JULY 19 AT 7PM

A Special Night of Sinatra Classics!

After producing nearly 100 different Sinatra shows, Scott Siegel knows which great Sinatra songs thrilled the most, which performers sang them the best, what audiences most want to hear. That’s what his Frank Sinatra: The Concert! will deliver! This will be the ultimate tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes, performed with all the love, passion, and style that his sensational cast of Broadway, opera, concert, and nightclub stars will bring to the 54 Below stage.

Scott Siegel, the producer, director, writer, and host of Frank Sinatra: The Concert created nearly 100 Sinatra concerts for 54 Below and other venues around the country. In addition, he has created more than 600 major concerts all over the world, including producing, directing, and writing shows for Michael Feinstein.

Music direction by Isaac Harlan. Featuring John Easterlin, Tommy Ferolano, Kylie Heyman, Kendra Foster McBride, Tyler McCall, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OH EM GEE, THEY SANG THIS ON GLEE! – JULY 19 AT 9:30PM

Broadway’s brightest stars celebrate “Glee” in an evening of your favorite “Glee” covers! This is for the people who always hear a song and say, “Oh Em Gee, They Sang This on Glee!” Get ready to hear hits like “Smooth Criminal,” “Rumor Has It/Someone Like You,” “Make You Feel My Love,” “Somewhere Only We Know,” and of course, “Rose’s Turn” (Kurt Hummel version)… plus so much more!

Featuring a cast of theater kids and Gleeks, this is a must-see event! Produced by Natalie Pace. Music direction by Cameron Krauss. Directed by Nick Ammon.

Featuring Emma Benson, Jamishay Cammann, Landry Champlin, Olivia Conti, Tyler Covington, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Jordan Ari Gross, Bradley Hall, Lizzy Marie Legregin, McKaela Maye, Jimmy Metz, Claire-Elizabeth Patterson, Laird Stearns, Christopher James Tamayo, Jenna Tiso, RJ Vandenbrouck, and Sasha Winters.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

CONTEMPLATIONS ON FREEDOM: SONGS THAT PROTECT YOUR JOY July 13 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Ann Hampton Callaway AND Liz Callaway: BOOM! 15TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT July 18 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW July 18 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

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