Productions by Stephan to Present Fall 2026 NYC Concert Season With 65+ Performers

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Productions by Stephan has revealed its lineup of concerts for the remainder of the year. The season begins with Re-Arranged: Volume 2 on Wednesday, August 5 at 9:30 PM at 54 Below, where performers will premiere original duet, trio, and quartet arrangements of songs audiences know and love.

On Thursday, September 17 at 9:30 PM, the beloved concert series concludes with Decade by Decade: The Finale at The Green Room 42, bringing together standout performers from across the series for one unforgettable celebration of music through the decades. The season culminates on Saturday, October 31 at 9:30 PM with The 3rd Annual Spooky Spectacular at 54 Below, Productions by Stephan's signature Halloween concert featuring thrilling vocals, Broadway talent, and spooky favorites.

Before the fall season kicks off, audiences can catch Stephanie Ainsworth's solo cabaret, Life of the Party!, at The Green Room 42 on July 19, the newest artist spotlight presented by Productions by Stephan. The company is also accepting submissions for one additional solo cabaret to be produced before the end of the year.

With this public season alone, Productions by Stephan will provide more than 65 performers the opportunity to take the stage in New York City before year's end. For tickets, submissions, and updates, follow @ProductionsByStephan on Instagram.

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