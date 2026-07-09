Norm Lewis to Continue His Holiday Tradition at 54 Below

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. Sign Up

54 Below will welcome back Broadway legend Norm Lewis on December 21 – 24 at 7pm. Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Jul 10 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thur, Jul 16 at 12pm.

Following acclaimed turns in The Phantom of the Opera, Once on This Island, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, and Chicken & Biscuits, Norm returns with an all-new celebration filled with fresh surprises, timeless favorites, and the kind of heart and humor audiences have come to treasure year after year. Joined once again by director Richard Jay-Alexander and musical director Joseph Joubert, alongside a band featuring Joubert on piano, Dylan Shamat on bass, and Perry Cavari on drums and percussion, this year’s show promises unforgettable music, laughter, and holiday spirit.

How to Purchase Tickets

Norm Lewis: The Holiday Tradition Continues plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 21 – 24 at 7pm. Cover charges are $58 (includes $8 in fees) – $118.50 (includes $13.50 in fees). Premiums are $183 (includes $18 in fees) - $188 (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/NormLewis. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $3 facility fee.

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...