Photos: Tony Danza Brings SINATRA & STORIES to 54 Below
Some entertainers possess a rare gift: no matter how many times you see them, each performance feels as fresh, exciting, and exhilarating as the very first.
Some entertainers possess a rare gift: no matter how many times you see them, each performance feels as fresh, exciting, and exhilarating as the very first. Tony Danza is unquestionably one of those rare performers.
His carefully chosen songs, engaging stories, effortless humor, and irresistible charisma never fail to captivate an audience. Having seen and reviewed this show before, I knew every song on the set list, every Sinatra anecdote, and even found myself anticipating the punchlines to Tony’s jokes a few seconds before he delivered them. Yet I laughed just as heartily as if I were hearing them for the very first time.
That's the magic of Tony Danza. He is the consummate entertainer—a performer, an actor, whose warmth, timing, and genuine connection with an audience make every appearance feel brand new. Watching him work is a master class in entertainment. And, true to form, his impeccably tailored tuxedo looked as crisp and elegant as if it were making its debut right alongside him.
A special shout out to music director/pianist James Sampliner whose additions to the John Otto original arangements were elegant and creative and brought to mind the genius of legendary pianist Mike Renzi.
Although this was our second time around seeing the show, it was a first for our friend Nadine Wong—and the three of us were equally captivated by Tony Danza and will be back for more.
Follow Tony Danza on Instagram here.
Tickets to the remaining shows in this run (July 2, 3, and 23 to 25) are available on 54 Below's website here.
Below, see photos from the July 1 performance of Sinatra & Stories.
Tony Danza
Tony Danza
Tony Danza
Tony Danza
Tony Danza
Tony Danza
Tony Danza
Tony Danza
Tony Danza
54 Below
Dave Schupp, James Smpliner, Tony Danza, John Arbo, Ed Caccavale
Eda Sorokoff, Tony Danza, Nadine Wong
Jamie deRoy, Tony Danza, Steve Garin
Steve Garin, Jamie deRoy, Nadine Wong, Eda Sorokoff, Richard Frankel
Nadine Wong, Eda Sorokoff, Jamie deRoy
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